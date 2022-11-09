Share on Pinterest Experts say moderate blood pressure readings are good for overall health. Nenad Cavoski/Getty Images

Researchers say people with high blood pressure have a higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

They add the type of medication used by study participants didn’t appear to have an impact.

Experts say having normal blood pressure is good for overall health as well as specific conditions and the risk of heart attack or stroke.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is associated with a higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness, according to a study published today in the journal PLOS ONE.

Researchers, in fact, said they found that high blood pressure is one of the most common comorbidities in people with COVID-19.

The scientists analyzed the health records of 16,134 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. They reported that high blood pressure was almost twice as prevalent in severe and fatal cases of COVID-19 than in COVID-19 cases overall cases

Of the people studied, 48% of severe or fatal COVID-19 cases had high blood pressure while 25% of all people with COVID-19 had the condition.

The study findings also included:

This risk increased for people with uncontrolled blood pressure despite treatment.

The odds of COVID-19 did not change based on the medication given to treat high blood pressure.

People with a systolic blood pressure reading of 150 to 159 mmHg were associated with a 91% higher risk of severe COVID-19 when compared to those with a systolic blood pressure of 120 to 129 mmHg. There was no evidence of a higher risk of severe COVID-19 until the reading exceeded 150mmHg.

Other findings included:

Low blood pressure, which could indicate an underlying disease, was associated with a 40% higher risk of severe COVID-19 when compared to standard blood pressure readings.

Those with a history of stroke had a 47% higher chance of severe COVID-19.

Those with a history of cardiovascular comorbidities had a 30% higher risk of severe COVID-19.

The scientists suggest that other factors could influence the severity of COVID-19 beyond a diagnosis of high blood pressure.

For example, individuals with higher systolic blood pressure could be generally less healthy and less active. Their hypertension might have also damaged their cardiovascular system.