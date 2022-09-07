Share on Pinterest Experts say it’s important to keep track of your blood pressure readings. Westend61/Getty Images

Researchers say a study done on mice indicates that high blood pressure can accelerate bone aging and potentially lead to osteoporosis.

Experts say high blood pressure can impact bone strength by altering the blood flow to the bones and bone marrow.

They say you can lower the risk of osteoporosis by eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise that includes weight lifting, and avoiding smoking and excessive amounts of alcohol.

High blood pressure may accelerate osteoporosis and bone aging, according to a study presented at the 2022 American Heart Association’s Hypertension Scientific Session.

The study included 45 mice, divided into four groups:

12 young mice with induced high blood pressure

11 older mice with induced high blood pressure

13 young mice without induced high blood pressure

9 older mice without high blood pressure

The human age equivalent for the young mice was 20 to 30 years and 47 to 56 years for the older mice

The mice with induced high blood pressure received the hormone angiotensin II for six weeks. The researchers analyzed bone health for all four groups at the end of the six weeks. They determined bone health by the strength and density of the bone.

The young mice with induced high blood pressure had:

A 24% reduction in bone volume

An 18% reduction in thickness of the sponge-like trabecular bone at the end of long bones, such as femurs or the spinal column

A 34% reduction in the estimated ability of bones to withstand different types of force, called failure force, which can lead to weaker bones and fractures later in life

The older mice given the hormone to induce high blood pressure did not have such a significant decline in bone health.

“In these mice, being hypertensive at a younger age essentially aged bones as if they were 25 human years older,” Elizabeth Hennen, lead author of the study and Ph.D. candidate in biomedical engineering at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, told Healthline. “Old mice will experience bone loss whether they are hypertensive or not. This study shows that [high blood pressure] may trigger a pathway like age-related bone loss, effectively aging young bones.”

The scientists also said they saw inflammation-signaling molecules, indicating increased inflammation compared to the young mice without high blood pressure.

“It has become clear that [high blood pressure] is at least partly an inflammatory disease. We found that both [high blood pressure] and aging activate certain cells implicated in both [high blood pressure] and osteoporosis,” explained Hennen.

The researchers said they believe that the results indicate a need to screen people with high blood pressure for osteoporosis. They said they hope new approaches to preventing osteoporosis are developed as knowledge of this topic increases.