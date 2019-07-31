Share on Pinterest Wearing protective sunblock can help reduce the risk of sun damage during a day at the beach. Getty Images

One in five U.S. adults will develop skin cancer by age 70.

More women are developing skin cancer at an earlier age.

Experts point to tanning beds as the main culprit for the increase in cancer rates.

One session in a tanning bed will increase melanoma risk by about 20 percent.

More people receive skin cancer diagnoses each year than any other cancer, making it the most common form of cancer in the United States.

Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults will develop skin cancer by the age of 70 — a statistic that’s soaring among young women, especially white women.

New research from the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) found that rates of melanoma — the most lethal form of skin cancer — have increased by nearly 800 percent among women between the ages of 18 to 39 from 1970 to 2009.

In addition, incidences of basal cell carcinoma have increased by about 145 percent and reports of squamous cell carcinoma have increased by nearly 263 percent, according to the AAD’s findings.

Dangerous ultraviolet light (UV) exposure — especially from tanning beds — can significantly increase one’s chances of getting skin cancer. And because skin cancer can take years to develop, the risks may not be top of mind to many young people.

“We know the damaging effects of UV light has on our skin, especially at a young age, and we know that young women utilize indoor tanning more frequently than their male counterparts. There’s a delay in the development in skin cancer, but we see first diagnosis at younger ages,” Dr. Trevan Fischer, a surgical oncologist and assistant professor of surgical oncology at John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told Healthline.