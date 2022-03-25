The decreased or altered sense of smell, called olfactory dysfunction, was originally thought to be due to damage of the olfactory nerves. But new research published this week in The Laryngoscope finds that loss of smell due to COVID-19 may also be because of swelling and blockage of the nasal passages.

One distinctive symptom of COVID-19 remains the loss of sense of smell and taste that can affect people for weeks or months after developing the disease.

“Initially, we noticed a pattern in patients with COVID-19 that they lost their sense of smell and taste. We noticed these findings could be used as an indicator of whether or not a patient had COVID-19, but we thought it had to do with the olfactory nerve,” said Dr. Anjali Bharati, an ER physician at Lenox Health Greenwich Village in New York, NY.

Originally the loss of taste and smell due to COVID-19 was thought to be damage to the olfactory nerve. While evidence was limited for a direct relation between SARS-CoV-2 and abnormal brain findings, the theory was that the olfactory dysfunction was due to the olfactory nerve .

This raised further questions on whether or not the nerve damage would be temporary or if the patient would be able to recover.

However, this new research offers a different perspective and perhaps some optimism. Researchers combed through medical reports that detailed changes in olfactory structures through imaging tests of patients with COVID-19.

They found a prevalence of an olfactory cleft abnormality. The olfactory cleft is the channel through which airborne molecules reach the olfactory neurons, which connect to the brain in order to determine smells. In patients with COVID-19 and olfactory dysfunction, the cleft abnormality was 16 times higher.

This means that a contributing factor of the loss of smell and taste is due to the tissues instead of nerves.

The good news is that cells turn over and heal much more easily than nerve damage.

“Nerve damage is a more serious thing. The question becomes ‘does it recover?’” said Bharati. “This news involves the physical makeup of the nose, like the nasal passage and the back of the throat. Nerve damage is part of the brain, which is more disconcerting than the nasal passages.”