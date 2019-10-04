Share on Pinterest Conducting multigene testing on breast cancer patients when they are diagnosed is cost effective and could potentially save the lives of thousands. Getty Images

A recent study suggests testing all breast cancer patients for the BRCA1, BRCA2 and PALB2 genes, regardless of family history.

These genes are linked to an increased risk of breast, ovarian, and a variety of other cancers.

Currently, most private insurance companies will not pay for genetic testing because they continue to adhere to existing NCCN guidelines.

Genetic tests are noninvasive and require a blood or saliva sample.

Conducting multigene testing on breast cancer patients when they are diagnosed is cost effective and could potentially save the lives of thousands, according to a new study .

But many patients are not offered the testing based on existing criteria, which means people carrying cancer genes are not given the opportunity to find out if they are carriers.

Multigene testing includes an evaluation for the BRCA1, BRCA2 and PALB2 genes. The genes have been linked to inherited cases of cancer. Mutations to the genes can put men and women at a higher risk of breast cancers as well as other cancers.

Currently, testing is restricted based on a patient’s family history or clinical criteria. The American Society of Breast Surgeons already recommends genetic testing for all patients. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) criteria does not.

Dr. Ranjit Manchanda, a lead researcher and professor at Queen Mary University of London, said that about 50 percent of BRCA carriers do not meet the existing criteria to qualify for genetic testing. As a result, about half of them are at risk but don’t know it. Additionally, only 20 to 30 percent of patients who meet the criteria are referred for and access BRCA testing, he added.

The study examining cost-effectiveness of testing was tested on U.S. and U.K models. The testing would be cost effective in between 98 and 99 percent of simulations in the U.K. health system and 64 to 68 percent in the U.S. health system. JAMA Oncology published the report, which included data from about 11,800 women in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

“We feel that all breast cancer patients should be offered the option of multigene testing,” Manchanda told Healthline. “This approach will save many more lives and prevent many more breast and ovarian cancers than the current clinical approach. I do not see the benefit of testing being restricted.”