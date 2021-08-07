Share on Pinterest Experts note that local mask mandates are easier to enforce than state or federal requirements. Phynart Studio/Getty Images Federal officials have issued new mask wearing recommendation guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic, while leaders in some cities and states have implemented mask mandates.

The main difference between a mask mandate and a recommendation is that mandates come with enforcement and punishments.

Experts say mask mandates can work on a local level, but they are more difficult to enforce on a state or national level. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccinations, many thought, were supposed to help end the COVID-19 pandemic and bring a return to a version of pre-pandemic normalcy. However, with the highly transmissible Delta variant surging across the United States leading to high levels of new cases and hospitalizations in some states, both mask recommendations and mask mandates are making a comeback. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week updated its guidance on mask wearing, recommending that even fully vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors in areas of substantial community spread. The agency also suggested that fully vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of community spread for added safety — especially if they are immunocompromised or at other elevated risks of disease. This information is based on “preliminary evidence… that fully vaccinated people… with the Delta variant can spread the virus to others,” the agency says.

The CDC guidance is not an enforceable mandate. Enforcement is the key difference between a mandate and a recommendation. Guidance like the CDC’s is simply a recommendation that officials hope people will take to heart and abide by. A mandate has the force of government behind it and often comes with fines and penalties attached for businesses that don’t comply with mask orders. Other places are also fining individuals caught not wearing a mask. Federally, the Transportation and Security Administration is empowered to fine travelers $250 for refusing to wear a mask at the airport. However, enforcement of these mandates varies greatly state by state and city by city. For instance, some cities have tasked police with fining anti-maskers while others have not. When Louisiana was under its first statewide mask mandate, some criticized the city of Lafayette — a COVID-19 hotspot — for largely ignoring the governor’s order.