Most of the states showing the highest per capita rates of new COVID-19 cases are now experiencing colder weather. Noam Galai/Getty Images New COVID-19 cases have risen to more than 80,000 a day in the United States.

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 remains about the same while deaths declined.

The daily vaccination rate in the United States has ticked up to 1.4 million. Nonetheless, experts say elected and community leaders still need to continue to promote the benefits of vaccination. Editor’s note: This story is updated regularly as new statistics are released. The average number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States rose again last week, driven in large part by more states now experiencing cold weather. According to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the average number of new COVID-19 cases increased to about 83,000 a day, about 10,000 more than a week ago. The numbers include the 150,000 new cases reported on Monday. The total number of new COVID-19 cases for the week that ended Sunday, Nov. 7, was listed at 578,563, a jump of 13 percent from the previous week. However, deaths attributed to COVID-19 for the same time period were listed as 7,944, a decrease of 7 percent from the prior week. Hospitalizations are sitting at about 43,000, about the same as a week ago. Meanwhile, the 7-day average of vaccine doses administered in the United States rose to 1.4 million as adults are getting booster shots and children 5 to 11 years old become eligible for vaccination. Overall, the United States has reported 47 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States have now surpassed 765,000. Share on Pinterest The rate of transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on a county-by-county basis as of Nov. 16. Source: CDC Experts say the pandemic isn’t behind us yet. “We cannot let our guard down, or the virus will continue to find and infect unvaccinated persons and send them to the hospital,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist from Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, told Healthline. “It is still incredibly important to get vaccinated, wear your masks, practice good hygiene, and do all you can to protect yourself and those around you,” Dr. Jamila Taylor, director of healthcare reform and a senior fellow at The Century Foundation, told Healthline. When might we see the end of the pandemic, and what might life look like, at least in the United States? “It is hard to even envision this thing being completely eliminated,” Taylor said. “Even if the virus itself were to be eliminated, the effects will be seen over the long term, for sure. The economic, mental, and physical health effects of COVID-19 have changed the lives of millions of people.” “The COVID virus will not disappear,” Schaffner added. “We will have to learn how to cope with it as we do with influenza. We may need periodic booster doses of COVID vaccine, but that interval has yet to be determined.”

State numbers There were 30 states that reported an increase in new COVID-19 cases for the week that ended Sunday, Nov. 7. There were 24 states the previous week. Pennsylvania had the largest jump, with a 76 percent increase to 51,037 cases. Indiana was next with a 65 percent hike to 19,292 cases. Nebraska reported a 51 percent increase to 6,824 cases, while Kansas saw a 32 percent jump to 7,491 cases and Rhode Island experienced a 30 percent hike to 2,178 cases. In overall numbers, the CDC reports that Michigan had the most new cases in the past 7 days with 50,311. New York was second with 38,747 new cases this past week. California recorded 36,794 new cases, with Pennsylvania next at 34,265 cases. Ohio was fifth with 33,096 cases the past 7 days. The CDC reports that Michigan is the leader per capita, with 503 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 7 days. Minnesota is second with 490 cases per 100,000 residents, while New Mexico registered 461 cases per 100,000 residents. North Dakota is fourth with 437 cases per 100,000 people. New Hampshire is fifth with 405 cases per 100,000 residents. South Carolina has the lowest per capita rate at 41 cases per 100,000 residents. Hawaii is next with 49 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Florida with 51 cases per 100,000 residents and Louisiana with 56 cases per 100,000 residents. A look at the map shows that most of the states with the highest per capita rates are now experiencing cold weather. Most of the states with the lowest per capita rates are along the southern edge of the country, where it’s still warm. Experts told Healthline last month that they were concerned COVID-19 cases would heat up when colder weather returned. However, Schaffner said there may be more to it than just falling temperatures. “Ever since COVID burst upon the scene, causing human infections, its epidemiologic patterns have been a series of twists and turns, often unanticipated and frequently not completely explained,” he said. “Recently, cases and hospitalizations have diminished, apparently as a consequence of increasing vaccination as well as ongoing transmission, both producing a degree of immune protection.” “Just as we were beginning to breathe a sigh of relief, cases plateaued and started to rise once more,” Schaffner noted. “How to explain this new epidemiologic twist?” “The highest percentage increases have occurred in the northern states where the weather has gotten colder, driving people indoors where there are more opportunities for close contact transmission. While this may be a factor, I am sure it is not the only one. We epidemiologists must remain humble. There is still much to learn about COVID,” Schaffner said. Whatever the reason, here’s a look at the states with the highest per capita caseload and their percentage of fully vaccinated people: State Daily cases per 100,000 residents Full vaccination rate Michigan 503 54% Minnesota 490 62% New Mexico 461 63% North Dakota 437 48% New Hampshire 405 64% Source: CDC There were 18 states that reported an increase in deaths related to COVID-19 for the week that ended Sunday, Nov. 7. There were 17 the previous week. Alaska had the highest jump, with an increase of 462 percent to 90 deaths. Next was Rhode Island, with a 200 percent hike to 9 deaths. Nebraska registered an 80 percent increase with 47 deaths, while Kentucky saw a 59 percent increase to 275 deaths. Texas recorded the most COVID-19 deaths over the past 7 days with 867. California was next with 591 deaths, Ohio with 576 deaths, and Pennsylvania with 496 deaths. Georgia was fifth with 388 deaths in the past 7 days. Wyoming has the highest death rate per capita with 9 deaths per 100,000 residents. Montana was next with 6 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Alaska with 5 deaths per 100,000 residents. Florida has the lowest per capita death rate at 0.1 deaths per 100,000 people after recording only 19 deaths the past 7 days.