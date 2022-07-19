Share on Pinterest Sebastian Julian/Getty Images Summer travel is back up this year and the AAA estimated that 3.6 million Americans traveled through airports over the July 4 weekend.

Experts say traveling during major heatwaves can mean an increased risk of dehydration.

Travel disrupts our daily routines, which means we may not be drinking as much water as we normally would if we were at home. This summer airline travel is back in a big way. AAA estimated that 3.6 million Americans traveled through airports over the July 4 weekend. It’s been more than two years since people have traveled at this volume, and while many of us are excited to get back to travel, we may be a little bit rusty on some of the basics. Staying hydrated, for example, is one of the challenges we face while traveling, and especially considering the summer heat, you may want to bookmark these tips on beating dehydration.

Why does travel make you dehydrated? There are a variety of reasons why travel can be dehydrating. The first reason is that travel disrupts our daily routines, which means we may not be drinking as much water as we normally would if we were at home. Second, if you’re traveling in an airplane, that automatically increases hydration needs because at altitude things get very dry. And a third reason why we may become dehydrated when we travel is that we are traveling to countries with bacteria that our bodies are not used to, which may cause us to feel dehydrated. “It is important to stay hydrated during air travel,” said Dr. Eric Ascher, a family medicine specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital. “Some people traveling by car tend to not drink water for fear of not being able to find a bathroom along the way. Your environment traveling is likely one you are not used to — perhaps eating saltier foods, an extra alcoholic beverage than used to, or more activities than you are used to, and hydration with water is an afterthought.”

What are the signs of dehydration? It’s important to be aware of signs of dehydration so that you can address the problem before it gets worse. When traveling, there are certain symptoms to pay attention to that could indicate you are dehydrated. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the following are some of the biggest signs of dehydration: Headache

Extreme thirst

Dry mouth or dry cough

Less frequent urination

Dark-colored urine

Fatigue

Dizziness

Confusion But adults are not the only ones who need to look out for their hydration. Families traveling will also want to pay attention to kids and infants to make sure they are staying hydrated, as well. Symptoms of dehydration in children or infants include Dry lips and tongue

No tears when crying

Fewer than six wet diapers per day for infants

No wet diapers or urination for eight hours for toddlers

Sunken eyes, cheeks

Sunken soft spot on top of skull

Listlessness or irritability