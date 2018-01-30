A new report highlights the dangers of mixing herbal products with prescription drugs. Researchers say people aren’t being truthful about them with doctors.

Herbal products and prescription drugs aren’t always a good mix.

That’s the conclusion of a new study that sheds more light on which herbal remedies should send up a red flag for people on certain drugs.

In addition to dangerous side effects, herbal products can impact the efficacy of the drugs, researchers said.

Their findings were published in The British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

The analysis evaluated 49 case reports and two observational studies.

In them, researchers noted 15 cases of adverse drug reactions. Most of the patients had cancer. They were taking alkylating agents and/or kinase inhibitors, such as busulfan, temozolomide, and gefitinib.

Others had a cardiovascular disease and were on warfarin or had undergone a kidney transplant and were taking cyclosporine.

Some of the most problematic substances are herbal products that are widely known, such as St. John’s wort and Ginkgo biloba.

According to the report, herbals such as sage, flax seed, cranberry, goji berry, chamomile, and green tea can interact with some cardiovascular drugs and cause bleeding.

Herbal drugs such as QR and Mentat, used to treat arthritis, and celery root, used to treat menopause, worsened depression in some cases.

The researchers also noted a link between a patient taking phenytoin or valproic acid who had a seizure.

Of the case reports evaluated, researchers said that herb-drug interactions were probable for 51 percent of incidents.

In 37 percent, there were possible herb-drug interactions that were highly probable. In 4 percent of cases, an interaction was doubtful.