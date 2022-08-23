Share on Pinterest Experts say women should be aware of the different symptoms they can have for heart disease. FG Trade/Getty Images

The American Heart Association has released a report on the common symptoms for 6 types of cardiovascular disease.

The organization notes that symptoms can be different for men and women when it comes to heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, rhythm disorders, and artery/vein disease.

Experts say men and women can lower their risk of heart disease with a healthy diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep.

When it comes to heart health, men and women can be quite different.

The American Heart Association makes that distinction in new research published in its journal Circulation.

The report describes the common symptoms of six cardiovascular diseases with the note that many symptoms are different for men and women.

The six cardiovascular diseases are:

Heart attack

Heart failure

Valve disease

Stroke

Heart rhythm disorders

Peripheral artery and peripheral vein disease

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

The Heart Association says understanding and recognizing symptoms is essential for diagnosis and effective treatment.

Symptoms can go unreported or underreported because some symptoms are not necessarily associated with cardiovascular disease.

The most common symptoms of heart disease, according to Dr, George Ruiz, the chair of the Department of Cardiology at the Geisinger medical centers in Pennsylvania, are:

Angina (Chest discomfort/pain/pressure)

Shortness of breath

Decrease in exercise tolerance

Palpitations

Lower extremity swelling

“When most people think of [cardiovascular disease], they think of a heart attack,” says Dr. Richard Wright, a cardiologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. “Unlike other cardiovascular symptoms, heart attack arises directly from the heart. When the heart is deprived of blood flow, it begins to ache, as any such jeopardized tissue would. The heart is an internal organ, and it is difficult for the body to localize where the discomfort is. Individuals with ongoing heart pain usually feel heaviness in the front upper chest, which may or may not extend to the throat, neck, lower jaw, shoulders, upper arms, or high back. Most people do not even describe this as pain, but rather as discomfort which persists for many minutes, accompanied by unexplained sweating, nausea, and generalized malaise.”

The Heart Association suggests it might be helpful to establish a baseline profile, which can help track symptoms over time and determine if the disease is progressing.

The following are different forms of cardiovascular disease listed in the association’s report, their common symptoms, and the symptoms women are most likely to report:

Heart Attack

Chest pain can feel like pressure or discomfort; the pain can radiate to the jaw, shoulder, arm, or upper back

Shortness of breath

Sweating or a cold sweat

Unusual fatigue

Nausea

Lightheadedness

Men often report chest pain as the main or only symptom. Women are more likely to report symptoms in addition to or in place of chest pain

Heart Failure

Shortness of breath

Nausea, upset stomach, vomiting, or loss of appetite

Fatigue

Exercise intolerance

Insomnia

Pain

Cognitive dysfunction

Women are more likely to report a lower quality of life due to depression and anxiety. They also have gastrointestinal issues, more intense pain, swelling, and sweating.

Heart valve disease

Shortness of breath

Pulmonary hypertension

Symptoms might be mild or like those for heart failure

Men are more likely to experience chest pain while women might have shortness of breath, exercise intolerance, and physical frailty

Stroke

Medical professionals often refer to stroke symptoms as FAST – face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, and time to call 9-1-1. In addition, symptoms can include:

Confusion

Dizziness

Loss of coordination or balance

Visual changes

Impaired thinking can impact a person’s ability to recognize symptoms.

Women might also have a headache, altered mental state, or be in a stupor or coma.

Rhythm disorders (also called arrhythmias)

Abnormal heartbeat

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Dizziness

Less commonly, people with rhythm disorders might experience chest pain, fainting, or anxiety.

Men might not experience symptoms; women are more likely to experience palpitations.

Vein and artery disease

Peripheral artery disease might have no symptoms or leg cramping in one or both calf muscles while walking. Pain can also be in other parts of the legs, feet, or toes.

There is an increased risk of heart attack or stroke when there are symptoms.

Women with this condition are more likely to experience symptoms of depression

Peripheral vein disease could also have no signs of leg pain. The leg pain can feel like achiness, heaviness, tightness, cramping, or restless leg syndrome. People with this disease might also have fatigue.

People younger than 65 are more likely to report pain, heaviness, achiness, and fatigue.

Symptoms can occur even when there are no visible signs of the condition.