Researchers are reporting that the way our bodies digest red meat may be a contributing factor in elevated risks of heart disease.

Experts recommend cutting red meat consumption in half and eating a more plant-based diet.

They add that other lifestyle factors such as sleep, exercise, and stress can also contribute to heart disease risk.

Traditional thinking says the health consequences on your cardiovascular system of eating red meat result from the high levels of saturated fats in the meat, which increases blood cholesterol levels.

Now, a new study is reporting that the chemicals your body produces to digest red meat could also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Researchers used health data from the Cardiovascular Health Study compiled in 1989 and 1990. Altogether, there were 5,888 adults recruited for the original study.

Scientists completing the new study used data from close to 4,000 participants. They were over 65 with an average age of 73. Two-thirds were female and 88 percent were white.

The participants were free of cardiovascular disease at the start of the study and lived in one of four communities: Sacramento, California; Hagerstown, Maryland; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Participants initially answered questionnaires on their dietary habits, including their consumption of red meat, processed meat, fish, poultry, and eggs. They reported how often they ate these foods, ranging from never to daily or almost every day.

A second questionnaire asked about the frequency of consumption over the past 12 months.

Fasting blood samples were taken and researchers tested these for gut microbiome previously linked to red meat, including Trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO).

According to a press release from Tufts University, the researchers found that:

Higher intakes of unprocessed red meat, total meat, and total animal source foods were associated with a higher incidence of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) during the median follow-up of 12.5 years

The higher risk of ASCVD associated with meat intake was also partially mediated by levels of blood glucose and insulin, and systematic inflammation

Consumption of fish, poultry, and eggs was not significantly associated with ASCVD

“Eating more meat, especially red meat and processed meat is linked to higher risk of cardiovascular disease, even later in life,” said Meng Wang, PhD, first co-author of the study and a post-doctoral fellow at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University and Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute.

“Metabolites generated by our gut microbes from nutrients [found] in red meat, as well as blood sugar and general inflammation, appear to explain much of this elevated risk – more so than blood cholesterol or blood pressure effects,” she added. “Components in red meat, like L-carnitine and heme iron, may play a more important role in health than saturated fat and cholesterol and should be studied further.”

“Fish, poultry, and eggs may be healthier protein sources compared to red and processed meat,” continued Wang. “Novel treatments could be developed to target the interaction between red meat and gut microbiome to reduce cardiovascular risk.”