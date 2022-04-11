Share on Pinterest Experts recommend parents monitor children closely as they recover from COVID-19. Evgenij Yulkin/Stocksy United

Researchers report that heart complications in children after COVID-19 are rare and treatable.

Some doctors also report that the number of cases for MIS-C and other conditions has decreased in recent months, perhaps due to the fact more children are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Experts recommend parents watch children closely while they recover from COVID-19 and seek medical attention if there are any unusual or lingering symptoms.

As a novel virus, there is much we still don’t understand about COVID-19, even more than two years into a global pandemic.

However, for parents of children and young adults, there appears to be some positive news.

Heart complications arising from COVID-19 are rare and mostly treatable, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA).

“It is great that the AHA is highlighting the pediatric population with their scientific statement,” Dr. Simon Lee, a pediatric cardiologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, told Healthline. “We need continued emphasis on the need for research on the short- and long-term cardiovascular effects of COVID-19.”

For example, following COVID-19 infection, some children showed signs of a new multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) that causes inflammation to vital organs, including the heart and lungs.

MIS-C is a serious concern but also relatively infrequent.

In the first year of the pandemic, the AHA researchers said that one of every 3,164 children with SARS-CoV-2 infection developed MIS-C. The overall risk of long-term complications and death from MIS-C was less than 2 percent.

Most children recovered from this disorder within one to four weeks of diagnosis.

That’s encouraging, but we shouldn’t consider the book closed on the issue entirely, said Dr. Allan Greissman, a pediatric intensivist at Pediatric Critical Care of South Florida.

“In the long-term, we’re going to have to study these children longitudinally with serial MRIs to look at their heart and the amount of scarring or fibrosis or even decreased function that can be seen on the cardiac MRI,” Greissman told Healthline.

He also said MIS-C cases appeared to be dropping.

“The amount of MIS-C we were seeing in relation to heart disease appeared to increase with the delta virus, but not so much with the omicron virus,” he explained. “The Omicron variant gave us very little if any significant MIS-C disease. In our facility, we have not seen a child with MIS-C-related heart disease probably for at least the last two months.”

One factor could be that more children are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Research shows that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could reduce the risk of MIS-C in children by as much as 91 percent.