As scientific research expands our knowledge of human health and disease, we’re getting closer to finding effective treatments for problems that plague billions of humans. Unravelling undiagnosed diseases. Finding a cure for type 1 diabetes. How about a vaccine for dengue fever? 2014 could go down in history as the year that saw major advancements in all three areas and led to great improvements in the health of mankind. Read More: Kissing Bug Disease, Chikungunya, and Dengue Invade the US »

Undiagnosed Diseases Program Brings Patients Closer to Treatment For the estimated 30 million Americans who suffer from a rare disease, the National Institutes of Health’s Undiagnosed Diseases Program (UDP) offers a new sense of hope. What started as a pilot program in 2008 was expanded to eight of the nation’s top research hospitals. The UDP’s approach is to bring patients in to meet with an array of specialists and to perform rigorous testing to find the cause of their potentially debilitating ailments. The program aims to help people to finally get a proper diagnosis and, perhaps, a treatment. Two of Samantha Anastasia’s three children lost their ability to speak in infancy. While other doctors were stumped for the next 20 years, UDP specialists were able to diagnose their disease as Aicardi-Goutieres 2B, a rare genetic mutation that affects just 450 people worldwide. “I had never met anybody with two kids with something as severe as my kids. When they told me what they had, and there were other families, some like mine, some with three kids affected, and worldwide, I was overwhelmed with emotion. I just started to cry. I wasn’t happy or sad; it was just relief,” Anastasia told Healthline in July. Find Clinical Trials in Your Area » Photo courtesy the Anastasia family.

Harvard Researchers Make Inroads on Path to a Diabetes Cure Stem cell researchers at Harvard University made a breakthrough that may cure type 1 diabetes, which affects three million people in the United States alone. Lead researcher Doug Melton, Ph.D., dedicated his career to finding a cure for type 1 diabetes after his infant son was diagnosed with the disease 23 years ago. In October, Melton’s team published research showing they were capable of mass-producing insulin-producing beta cells from human embryonic stem cells. Using this approach, doctors could transplant new beta cells into a patient’s pancreas to restore the body’s insulin production. “It was gratifying to know that we could do something that we always thought was possible, but many people felt it wouldn’t work,” Melton said. “If we had shown this was not possible, then I would have had to give up on this whole approach. Now I’m really energized.” Read More: New Diabetes Website Is for Kids by Kids »