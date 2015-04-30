Dr. Paul Auerbach says access to remote villages and delivery of medical supplies are two of the biggest hurdles relief workers face in quake-ravaged Nepal.

For the medical professionals providing assistance in quake-ravaged Nepal, the biggest questions are clear.

Who needs help the most? And how do we get it to them?

More than 5,500 people have died from Saturday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake. More than 11,000 people are reported injured and 70,000 houses have been destroyed.

Those numbers are expected to rise as relief crews begin to leave the capital of Kathmandu and head into more remote villages closer to the quake’s epicenter.

Dr. Paul Auerbach, the chief medical officer for Healthline, is helping first-hand. He arrived in Nepal early this week and joined other medical personnel treating injured quake victims in the capital of Kathmandu. He is also writing blogs on the situation in the quake zone.

Auerbach, who traveled to Haiti in 2010 to help earthquake victims there, said on Wednesday night the situation in Kathmandu is improving in the sense that the most seriously injured victims are getting treatment. He noted there are still victims who may be discovered by rescue teams, as well as injured people who will arrive in the capital from outside areas.

While quake victims at hospitals are getting treatment, Auerbach says people who are staying in camps because they fear an aftershock might destroy their homes still need attention. Primary care and identification of infections are top priorities.

“There is a great deal to be done to prevent the onset of communicable infectious diseases,” Auerbach wrote in an email. “There is strong collaboration in all directions.”

Auerbach said getting supplies delivered is the biggest obstacle at the moment. The delays are chiefly due to the limited capacity of the Kathmandu airport. In particular, orthopedic surgery supplies are needed, as well as sanitation supplies.

Determining the location of victims in villages outside the capital and getting supplies and personnel to them is also problematic.

Auerbach said the Nepal quake clearly shows the need for every country to have a natural emergency response system.

“Natural disasters are always going to occur and the world needs to be prepared for them,” he said.

