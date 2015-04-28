Healthline employees raised money and produced inspirational videos of participants at the Walk MS event in San Francisco.

Healthline employees hit the streets of San Francisco this past weekend to raise money for research and treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS).

Team Healthline was one of more than 70 squads that participated under blue skies in Walk MS 2015 along the Embarcadero in San Francisco on Sunday.

More than 30 Healthline employees, as well as some of their family and friends, walked the 3-mile course along the city’s waterfront from Justin Herman Plaza to Pier 39 and back.

Mark Melnyk, a company recruiter and organizer of the team, said Healthline’s group was the second largest team at the walk. It was also the largest team the company has fielded for this event.

Through individual donations and matching company funds, the team raised more than $5,000, surpassing last year’s total.

“Healthline is a proud supporter of the annual Walk MS in San Francisco,” said Dean Stephens, CEO of Healthline. “This year’s involvement far exceeded last year in terms of both Healthline employee participation and funds raised. The MS community, in our view, is deeply committed to helping each other and finding a cure.”

Overall, Walk MS in San Francisco raised $253,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, well above its goal of $195,000.

Team Healthline also filmed two dozen videos at their booth in Justin Herman Plaza as part of their “You’ve Got This” campaign to support those newly diagnosed with MS. The video segments featured people who participated in the walk to honor family and friends who have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

These participants included an 18-year-old San Francisco State University student who walked on behalf of her 60-year-old father who has MS. She was joined by three sorority sisters.

There was also a middle-aged man who walked Sunday in memory of his aunt and her boyfriend, both of whom died in recent years from multiple sclerosis complications. He was joined by a friend who was diagnosed with MS five years ago.

Four pre-med students from California State University, East Bay in Hayward also made the trek. They weren’t walking for anybody in particular, but instead joined the fundraiser because they’re studying medicine.

Healthline also interviewed people living with MS.

One was a 25-year-old woman who was diagnosed two years ago. She said her treatments have eliminated the blurry vision and dizziness she suffered when she first developed the disease.

Another was a woman who was diagnosed with MS 20 years ago. Five years ago, she began using a wheelchair to get around. She was surrounded by a half-dozen family members who formed a team in her honor to raise money for MS research.

