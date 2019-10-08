Share on Pinterest Experts say excessive sunlight exposure is a major reason for melanoma cases in younger people. Here’s what you can do to reduce your risk. Getty Images

Researchers say the number of head and neck melanoma cases among people under 40 has increased 51 percent over the past two decades.

Experts say tanning beds and excessive exposure to sunlight are two of the main causes.

Experts say you can reduce your risk of skin cancer by limiting your exposure to the sun during peak daylight hours and wearing sunscreen as well as protective clothing while outdoors.

Despite all the warnings, dangerous head and neck skin cancer is on the rise among young people, especially boys and young men.

And it turns out, your barber or hairstylist could be your best chance at early detection.

That’s according to a new study recently published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery. The research was conducted by a team from the Saint Louis University School of Medicine in Missouri.

“I first got interested in looking into this when I learned there was a 10-year-old girl at my church who had been diagnosed with melanoma,” said Dr. Haley Bray, lead author of the study and a fourth-year resident in otolaryngology at the medical school.

“That story was shocking to people because she was so young, but there are numbers of patients that are young who have melanoma,” Bray told Healthline.

The team of researchers analyzed data from the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries that includes both Canada and the United States.

They studied infants to 39-year-olds who had been diagnosed with head and neck melanomas between 1995 and 2014.

When they crunched the numbers, they found that the incidence of head and neck melanoma had increased 51 percent over the past two decades. That increase was most substantial in white males in the United States ages 15 to 39.

“This was surprising because most of the literature we had seen up to this point focused on females being the ones to have the higher numbers,” Bray said.

The scientists looked at incidence trends year to year. Bray said the rate of increase was higher in the beginning of the period they studied. But it began to slow around 2003.

The researchers believe that may be tied to a spike in awareness about the dangers of using tanning beds, in part because of warnings like those issued by the World Health Organization.

But Bray says the messages were mostly targeted at young women, and that may have affected the numbers.

“Young females are the ones more likely using tanning beds. There was less focus on males,” she said. “So I think there is still an increase because maybe we’re not giving the information to the right people.”

“Most skin cancers are caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun and from indoor tanning devices, so UV exposure likely plays a role in the increases we are seeing,” said Dawn Holman , MPH, a behavioral scientist in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Cancer Prevention and Control’s Epidemiology and Applied Research Branch.

“An estimated 900,000 high school students and 7.8 million adults continue to put themselves at risk by using indoor tanning devices” she told Healthline.

“About one-third of adults and more than half of high school students get sunburned each year,” she added. “Without future decreases in sunburn, skin cancer rates will likely continue to increase in the decades to come.”