Share on Pinterest What Bradley Rose (pictured above) thought was just a bad headache turned out to be a stroke at the age of 33. Photography courtesy of Peloton Over the past few decades, stroke rates and hospitalizations for strokes have increased by more than 40 percent among younger adults.

Fitness instructor Bradley Rose had a stroke at age 33 and then found his way to become a Peloton instructor.

While recovery from a stroke varies from person to person, there is hope. In January 2019, actor and fitness instructor Bradley Rose woke up feeling well and ready to tackle the day. As planned, he went to the New York City gym he was employed at and began teaching boxing class. However, mid-class, suddenly everything went black. “I had the world’s worst headache… and in my head I thought, ‘Oh I’m just exhausted. I’m tired from [juggling being an actor and fitness instructor].’ So I jumped off the stage thinking, ‘Just keep going,’” Rose told Healthline. However, the room began swaying and swirling, prompting him to walk into the hall, grab another instructor to take over, and rush to the gym’s office. He sat down and rested his head on his hands for what he thought was 5 minutes, but later learned was 3 hours. For the next couple of weeks, Rose visited several doctors and underwent numerous tests, until he was diagnosed with an atrial septal defect (ASD), a birth defect that is characterized by a hole in the wall that separates the top two chambers of the heart. Doctors determined that Rose’s hole caused a clot to form, which traveled from Rose’s heart into his brain, leading to a stroke. “Oftentimes, there are no signs and symptoms of an ASD, but it is possible that it may be detected on an electrocardiogram. The definitive diagnosis can be made with an echocardiogram, which is an ultrasound of the heart,” Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a leading preventive cardiologist and member of Peloton’s Health and Wellness Advisory Council, told Healthline. The symptoms associated with an ASD depend on how large it is and in what direction blood is flowing through it, explained Dr. Adam Saltman, cardiothoracic surgeon and the chief medical officer of Eko. “In the vast majority of cases, blood flows (shunts) through an ASD from left to right, that is, from the left atrium to the right atrium. A left to right shunt does not cause strokes,” he told Healthline. Additionally, larger ASDs tend to produce heart failure because the large amount of blood shunting from the left side to the right side will overload the right side, Saltman said. While undergoing surgery to fix Rose’s detected hole, the surgeon discovered another small ASD and repaired both.

Strokes can affect the young and fit, too When Rose learned he had a stroke, it was hard for him, family, and friends to believe, given he was only 33 years old and fit. However, according to the American Heart Association , each year, 10 to 15 percent of people in the United States who have a stroke are between ages 18 and 45. Moreover, over the past decades, stroke rates and hospitalizations for strokes have increased by more than 40 percent among younger adults. “In some rare situations, strokes can happen in even young and fit people. Usually, the cause is from a congenital abnormality — a problem that you are born with,” said Steinbaum. However, most people have the misunderstanding that strokes don’t affect the young and healthy. So was the case for Rose. “No one understood that [I] could have [had] a stroke. I think we all have the perception — I did, my friends did, my family did — that stroke is an older person [issue],” he said.