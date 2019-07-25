Share on Pinterest A hot bath can help change your core temperature and get you to fall asleep more quickly. Getty Images To fall asleep faster, researchers suggest taking a hot bath.

A study found that taking a hot bath about 90 minutes before bed could help people fall asleep more quickly.

The hot water actually helps change your body’s core temperature so that you go to bed with a lower temperature.

A drop in temperature helps signal to the body that it’s time for bed. Taking a hot bath before bed could help you sleep better, especially if the water temperature and timing of the bath are just right. A research team led by Shahab Haghayegh, a PhD candidate in the department of biomedical engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, conducted a systematic data analysis evaluating research that linked bathing, water temperature, and sleep quality. The researchers reviewed 5,322 studies and used about a dozen with solid methodologies to make their conclusions. The report was published in Sleep Medicine Reviews. According to their results, bathing one to two hours — ideally, 90 minutes — before bed in water at 104 to 109°F (40 to 43°C) did the trick to help people get the best quality sleep. Bathing at that time and temperature can help you fall asleep an average of 10 minutes quicker than normal. Their report explored the effects of how body heat could affect the ability to fall asleep. The findings included information on sleep onset latency, which is how long it takes to go from full wakefulness to sleep; sleep efficiency, the amount of time spent asleep relative to the total amount of time spent in bed intended for sleep; and subjective sleep quality.

Understanding sleep, circadian cycles Medical research has already established that sleep and our body’s core temperature are regulated by a circadian clock. Your body is about two to three degrees higher in the late afternoon or early evening. During sleep, it is the lowest. Around bedtime, the average person experiences a 0.5 to 1°F (about .3 to .6°C) drop in body temperature. It reaches the lowest level between the middle and later span of nighttime sleep, and starts rising as we prepare to wake up. It may seem counterintuitive but a warm bath or shower stimulates the body’s thermoregulatory system, causing blood circulation from the internal core to the peripheral sites of the hands and feet. That can help remove body heat and get the body temperature to go down. The basic idea of warm-water bathing at night is based on the core body temperature fall that occurs which signals the pineal gland to signal the production of melatonin. For most people that happens around 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. at night, explained Dr. Michael Breus, a clinical psychologist and both a diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine and a fellow of The American Academy of Sleep Medicine. “This can vary if someone is an early bird or a night owl, or an insomniac,” he added. The idea of timing the bathing is that once we raise the body temperature over 100°F (38°C), it has to fall. That mimics the natural decrease. Breus noted that putting the body in cold water can cause the body temperature to drop lower, so it can go into a fight-or-flight response and be alerting. When you take that perfectly timed hot shower or bath in the evening, make sure you soak it up for 10 minutes — the optimal time, Haghayegh said.