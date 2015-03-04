New research indicates the uric acid buildup in gout may help protect the brain against neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

The uric acid that makes gout so painful may help reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

That’s the conclusion of a study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston University published today in the Annals of Rheumatic Diseases.

Scientists concluded the antioxidant properties of uric acid may help protect against the development and progression of these brain-related conditions.

“Our findings provide the first population-based evidence for the potential protective effect of gout on the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and support the purported neuroprotective role of uric acid,” the authors of the report wrote.

The researchers also hope to use their new findings to develop a drug that could halt the progression of Parkinson’s disease.

Get the Facts: What Is Alzheimer’s Disease? »