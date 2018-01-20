The Open Sesame app helps people with multiple sclerosis and other diseases that limit their mobility and use of their limbs. Share on Pinterest Two simple words are changing lives: Open Sesame. Speaking these two words opens up a world of opportunities to those who have lost use of their hands. Open Sesame is the first hands-free app designed for people with disabilities. The app allows people to communicate with their smartphone, and not just for phone calls — but actual interfacing with games and other apps as well. Gary Fisher knows all about it. The Seattle resident has been living with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) for the past 17 years. As the disease progressed, so did his ability to use his body. When the last of his body below his head failed him, his life became, in his own words, “pathetic.” He was living what he and his wife, Eileen, described as a “lonely and isolated experience.” The Open Sesame app is changing that.

How the app helps The Fishers explained that it took a little time to adjust and get his neck used to the movements, but then the app was easy to use. Fisher uses a combination of voice commands and head gestures. He’s also able to connect the app to the virtual assistant Alexa so he can launch commands around his house, where once he just sat in a chair staring at the television. Today, Fisher is able to use a smartphone all day, as well as his tablet. Open Sesame changed his life. He can now make calls, text his kids, and look things up on the internet. It also changed his wife’s life. She no longer has to worry about him as much if she’s away or running errands. He’s a text or phone call away. “It’s made a huge difference,” explained Eileen. “Gary was very independent before MS took over. He is only 56 years old, and everything below the head is gone. Only thing he was capable of was to watch TV all day. Satellite would freeze up and he just stared. Last hand gone, last straw. He was frustrated and depressed.” The road to assistance began when the Fishers visited Las Vegas and their flight was delayed. A stranger came up and suggested a paralysis support group. Fisher didn’t go at first. But when he finally went, he found it inspiring to be in a group of similar people. At one seminar, Fisher watched a video on new tech gadgets. He saw the Open Sesame app and immediately ordered the phone and got started. Fisher now has something to do every day. His tablet is bigger and better. He can contact and follow friends on Facebook. He can engage. The app has opened his world back up from an isolated, lonely experience to a life of participation.

Lending a hand to those who need it Not all people with MS experience paralysis or loss of hand use. But both symptoms can occur, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Tremors, which can also be a common symptom of MS, can further exacerbate the situation. Open Sesame is a product of Sesame Enable, a privately held company. Based in Israel, the company uses gaming technology for people without hand use to instead manage smartphones with head gestures. “This is a business that started from a need, not from an idea,” Keren Or Rosner, marketing manager at Sesame Enable, told Healthline. It’s a company that started because one person with spinal cord injuries asked if it could be done. Today, the company helps all different users, including those with MS. The company has worked with several U.S. states to provide subsidies for people who are unable to afford the device and service. Currently, subsidies differ between each state, but in general, the state covers some to all of the cost of a device bundled with the technology. Among these states are Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, Texas, Wisconsin, and Virginia. Or Rosner said the first month is free. Then there’s a subscription of $19.95 per month. Or Rosner said it’s important for people with progressive illnesses to have simple month-to-month plans, so the person can make changes if needed.