They add there are a number of organizations as well as online programs that can help people stop vaping. Nearly half of teenagers who vape would like to quit, according to a study published this week in JAMA Pediatrics. Over the past year, 1 in 4 of those same teenagers have tried to quit e-cigarettes without success, according to the survey of nearly 15,000 children from 12 to 17 years old. “More teens are learning about the negative effects of vaping as causes of lung disease, and deaths linked to vaping are on the rise,” said Brian Wind, PhD, the chief clinical officer at the Nashville-based JourneyPure treatment centers. “However, teens find it difficult to quit vaping because it has become a large part of teen culture,” Wind told Healthline. “It’s extremely hard to avoid vaping when everyone is doing it. Many teens who vape also have a nicotine addiction, so they experience withdrawal symptoms, such as irritation and restless, anxiety, and intense cravings.”

The study by the numbers The Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) study is a long-term collaboration between the Food and Drug Administration and National Institutes of Health . About 500 participants, almost 4 percent of the survey, said they’d used an e-cigarette product during the previous 30 days. Slightly less than 50 percent said they wanted to stop vaping within the following 30 days, and 17 percent said they hoped to quit at some point the next year. Among those same teen vapers, 57 percent said they had symptoms of depression, while 61 percent said they had symptoms of anxiety. The study stated that 25 percent of U.S. high school students in 2019 said they vaped in the previous 30 days. Almost 12 percent reported daily use of electronic nicotine products. “This is a population-based study that really gets to the heart that, although most kids want to stop vaping, there is something that is preventing them from quitting,” said Dr. Osita Onugha, a thoracic surgeon and assistant professor of thoracic oncology at John Wayne Cancer Institute in Santa Monica, California. “In fact, 25 percent of those in the study tried to quit within the past year of when the results were collected. This really demonstrates there is some addiction that set out very early, and that we need interventions now to help these kids quit vaping,” he added. “And, more importantly, we should prevent these kids from starting to smoke in the first place,” Onugha told Healthline.