A type of bacteria that commonly infects infants is responsible for causing stomach ulcers in adults. Now researchers are learning that this same bug may keep women from getting MS.

Australian researchers have discovered that a type of bacteria called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), which causes stomach ulcers, may also protect women from developing multiple sclerosis (MS). Women with MS were found to have fewer immune system cells called antibodies in their blood designed to fight H. pylori. This suggests a possible link between too few H. pylori bacteria and the development of MS.

Professor Allan G. Kermode of the Centre for Neuromuscular and Neurological Disorders at the Western Australian Neuroscience Research Institute and colleagues recently published their results in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.

For their study, 550 people with MS were matched by gender and birth year to 299 health volunteers. Blood samples from all of the participants were exposed to an enzyme that binds to antibodies that fight H. pylori. Antibodies in a person’s blood indicate that they’ve had past exposure to a particular bacterium.

Antibodies are the immune system’s way of remembering an infection and making us immune to it in the future. That’s why vaccinations work to prevent disease: tiny amounts of the actual infectious agent are introduced in order to prompt the immune system to make protective antibodies. The antibodies will prevent a serious reaction during a real-life exposure later on.

Only 14 percent of the study’s female volunteers with MS tested positive for H. pylori antibodies, compared to 22 percent of their healthy peers. This suggests a connection between MS and H. pylori, but it’s too soon to draw any cause-and-effect conclusions.

Moreover, in the women with MS who tested positive for these antibodies, the more antibodies they had, the less severe their disease course appeared to be. This indicates that the antibodies may play some role in regulating the immune system.

Understand More About Antigens and Antibodies »

Curiously, the study’s male participants with MS didn’t match the females when it came to H. pylori. The antibody levels in the men with MS were no different from that of their matches in the control group.