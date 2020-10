Research shows that signing up for an expensive annual gym membership doesn’t get people to work out. But you can save money and keep your New Year resolution. Share on Pinterest Resolutions to lose weight, eat healthier, or exercise more dominate New Year’s goals. Nearly one-third of Americans set a weight-related resolution in 2016, but only 44 percent of people maintained their resolutions for six months. That is exactly what gyms are counting on this January. Fitness centers thrive on selling 12-month memberships at the start of the year to people who will give up on their exercise goals after a few months. By targeting casual exercisers with nice facilities, well-designed lounges, juice bars, and free bagel days, gyms make money without overcrowding their workout space or putting too much wear and tear on equipment. Case in point: Planet Fitness. The Midtown location in New York has about 6,000 members, but it can only fit about 300 people at a time, Planet Fitness officials told NPR’s Planet Money. The average monthly cost of a gym membership is $58, but in cities like Brooklyn, monthly spending tops $100. Since 67 percent of gym members don’t go to the gym at all and many more don’t go often, infamous iron-clad gym membership contracts keep members paying all year long, while they rarely see the inside of the fitness facility.

Money won’t motivate you to exercise Many people with a resolution to move more in 2018 actually want to be locked into an expensive annual gym contract. “Joining a gym is an interesting form of what behavioral economists call pre-commitment,” Dr. Kevin Volpp, director of the Center for Health Incentives and Behavioral Economics at the Wharton School, told NPR. Based on pre-commitment, many people think that throwing down a lot of cash will make them feel guilty if they don’t workout. This motivation strategy doesn’t work. It’s also expensive for wannabe fitness enthusiasts. “If you are an exercise person — you know who you are — paying a large up-front yearly gym fee will save you money in the long run. However, if you are on the fence about exercise, paying large fees on January 1 isn’t the secret to getting you motivated,” Rachel Straub, an exercise physiologist and personal trainer, told Healthline. A study of nearly 8,000 gym members called “Paying to Not Go to the Gym” found that members paid an average of $17 per visit, more than they would have spent for a 10-visit pass costing $10 per visit. “The guilt of using your gym membership because you are paying for it will only take you so far. What will sustain your gym attendance long-term?” Janna Young, the founder of Seek to Find Coaching and Training, recommended people ask themselves. “Internal motivation is more powerful than external motivation,” she said. Straub explained that switching your mindset to appreciate the long-term health benefits of exercise is a difficult process, but it will help people sustain an exercise habit. “This doesn’t happen overnight. So, thinking that making a one-time payment will change your thought processes is simply not practical,” she pointed out.