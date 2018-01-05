Research shows that signing up for an expensive annual gym membership doesn’t get people to work out. But you can save money and keep your New Year resolution.

Resolutions to lose weight, eat healthier, or exercise more dominate New Year’s goals. Nearly one-third of Americans set a weight-related resolution in 2016, but only 44 percent of people maintained their resolutions for six months.

That is exactly what gyms are counting on this January. Fitness centers thrive on selling 12-month memberships at the start of the year to people who will give up on their exercise goals after a few months.

By targeting casual exercisers with nice facilities, well-designed lounges, juice bars, and free bagel days, gyms make money without overcrowding their workout space or putting too much wear and tear on equipment.

Case in point: Planet Fitness. The Midtown location in New York has about 6,000 members, but it can only fit about 300 people at a time, Planet Fitness officials told NPR’s Planet Money.

The average monthly cost of a gym membership is $58, but in cities like Brooklyn, monthly spending tops $100.

Since 67 percent of gym members don’t go to the gym at all and many more don’t go often, infamous iron-clad gym membership contracts keep members paying all year long, while they rarely see the inside of the fitness facility.