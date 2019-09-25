Share on Pinterest New research finds that an alcohol-producing gut bacteria could be linked with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition that affects nearly 1 in 3 Americans. Getty Images Researchers say they may have found a connection between an alcohol-producing bacteria and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

In some people, this bacteria can cause them develop a form of auto brewery syndrome, a condition in which the body turns starchy or sugary foods into alcohol.

Researchers say this can lead to several serious health conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and cirrhosis of the liver. A man in China regularly became so drunk that his blood alcohol content would be equivalent to taking 15 shots of whiskey. Only this man hadn’t been drinking alcohol. After Chinese researchers took an interest in the man’s situation, they discovered a new potential cause for the most common liver disease in the world. In new research published in the journal Cell Metabolism, they describe how they found a connection between an alcohol-producing bacteria and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NAFLD is estimated to affect about 25 percent of individuals worldwide. In the United States, those numbers rise to about 1 in 3 Americans.

What is NAFLD? NAFLD is an umbrella term for a group of conditions, the most common of which is fatty liver. Fatty liver is not necessarily harmful on its own but can progress to serious conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and cirrhosis of the liver. While NAFLD is very common, experts say its root cause is varied, but includes several common risk factors including high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes. But there are also additional factors that researchers suspect play a role, such as that of the gut microbiome, that have not yet been proven concretely. The hypothesis of the new research, that a certain bacteria could be involved in NAFLD, fits within the larger theory that the gut microbiome is a factor in the development of the disease. In the case of the Chinese man who would spontaneously become drunk, researchers found he had severe NASH and auto brewery syndrome, a condition in which the body turns starchy or sugary foods into alcohol. Normally this is caused by an excessive amount of yeast (fungus) in the gut. But when doctors attempted an antifungal treatment, it had no effect. “Surprisingly, we found that this effect was due to bacteria, rather than fungi,” said First author Jing Yuan, a molecular biologist at the Capital Institute of Pediatrics, Beijing, China. “Our observations suggest that [this] patient, although he had no history of alcohol use, showed a similar symptom as alcoholic fatty liver disease in clinic. The potential mechanism of this phenomenon is that some bacteria, named HiAlc Kpn carried in the gut of the patient, could induce the generation of endogenous alcohol, which could accelerate (NAFLD) development,” she said.