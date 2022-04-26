Share on Pinterest Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time, guns have overtaken motor vehicles as the top cause of death for children and adolescents.

Deaths attributed to guns now account for nearly 30 percent of deaths among children and adolescents in the U.S.

Gun violence has increased rapidly during the pandemic in the U.S.

Guns are now the leading cause of death in children and teenagers in the United States.

Between 2019 and 2020, gun deaths in kids and adolescents increased by 29.5 percent, according to a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week.

The increase is twice as high as the increase recorded in the general population.

The report also found that drug overdoses and poisoning in children and adolescents increased by 83.6 percent, making it the third leading cause of death in young people after car crashes.

Mental health issues in young people worldwide have been increasing in recent years, and public health experts say the pandemic has intensified the isolation, loneliness, and stress that young people were already feeling.

Easy access to firearms has made gun violence a uniquely American problem.

“Adolescents are a reflection of what has taken place in the overall population. Gun violence has increased at an alarming rate in the United States. That rate is exponential when it comes to children,” Dr. Howard Pratt, a psychiatrist and Behavioral Health Medical Director at Community Health of South Florida, Inc., told Healthline.