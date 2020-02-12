Studies suggest that treating gum disease (with other stroke risk factors) could reduce your risk for stroke.

Experts know there’s a link between gum disease and cardiovascular events, but now new research has put a spotlight on why this link exists.

According to two research abstracts being presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference, gum disease (also known as periodontitis or periodontal disease) was linked to a higher rate of strokes caused by the hardening of large arteries in the brain and also with severe artery blockages that haven’t yet caused symptoms.

The studies suggest that treating gum disease (with other stroke risk factors) could reduce your risk for stroke.

Gum disease is a chronic bacterial infection that impacts soft and hard structures supporting the teeth. It’s associated with inflammation, which seems to play a role in blood vessel hardening, also known as atherosclerosis.

The studies don’t show that gum disease can cause artery blockage or stroke, just that there’s a link.

Cardiovascular diseases, including strokes, are multi-factorial diseases.

Periodontal diseases could be one of the variables associated with cardiovascular diseases, but there are numerous other risk factors that make the cause-effect relationship effect difficult to determine, noted Paulo Camargo, DDS, FACD, a professor at the UCLA School of Dentistry.

While there could be sources of inflammation that impact blood vessels, researchers think the gums are the likely origin, noted Dr. Souvik Sen, a professor and chair of clinical neurology at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia, who led both studies.

This is because the gum bacteria known as P. gingivalis has been identified in carotid arteries, and gum infection bacteria known as Streptococcus sp DNA has been found in brain blood vessels.