A study found that grocery store employees were more likely to have COVID-19 and be asymptomatic compared to the general population.

With the rising COVID-19 cases, it’s more important than ever to remain vigilant when heading out to face crowds for holiday shopping.

A new study out last month found that grocery store employees may be at higher risk for COVID-19 and may be more likely to have no symptoms.

To stay safe at the grocery store, use a mask and observe social distancing.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many Americans are getting ready for one of the biggest times for grocery stores all year.

But as crowds prepare to hit the aisles, a new study has come to light that indicates that grocery store employees may be far more likely to develop COVID-19 than the general population.

And this can put both customers and employees at risk — especially if people don’t adhere to social distancing and wear a mask.

The recent study, published in the BMJ journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine, researched 104 employees of one grocery store in Boston, Massachusetts last spring.

For the study, each employee was tested for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. One in five (21 out of 104) workers tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the equivalent of 20 percent at that time. This was much higher than the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community at that time, which was 0.9–1.3 percent.

Another surprising statistic is that 3 out of 4 of those who tested positive were asymptomatic.

Of the positive tests, 91 percent were employees who had a customer-facing role.

“This article shows that essential workers who do not work in a healthcare role can play a potentially major role in spread, and are themselves at risk of infection,” said Dr. Eric Cioe-Peña, director of global health, Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, New York.

“This is a small study, taken in a single point in time, but should raise alarm bells about protecting grocery workers working in a customer-facing role as highly susceptible to becoming infected, and potentially able to spread the infection in a community,” Cioe-Peña said.