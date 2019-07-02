No illnesses have been detected. Share on Pinterest The products were sold at multiple grocery stores across the U.S. Getty Images Several packages of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and vegetable bowls have been recalled just in time for your preparation of those Fourth of July summer salads. The vegetable products were voluntarily recalled by the food manufacturer Growers Express due to a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, bacteria that can cause serious and life-threatening health issues especially in young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). While healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms, such as a fever, headache, nausea, and abdominal pain, pregnant women can experience a stillbirth or miscarriage if exposed to the bacteria. There have been no illnesses linked to the contamination so far. Growers Express is currently working to ensure the contamination doesn’t affect other food products. “The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” Tom Byrne, the president of Growers Express, said in a statement posted by the FDA Monday. “We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”

Here’s what’s been recalled The packaged vegetables were sold at several retail locations — including Trader Joe’s, Food Lion, Shaws, and Stop and Shop — across the United States. The products are sold under the brand names Green Giant, Growers Express, Signature Farms, and Trader Joe’s, and most have a best-if-used-by date of June 26 to June 29, 2019. Here’s a full list of the recalled products and stores. The contaminated food items include: Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles

Green Giant Fresh Butternut Squash

Green Giant Fresh Ramen Bowl

Green Giant Fresh Zucchini Noodles

Signature Farms Cauliflower Crumbles

Trader Joe’s Butternut Squash Spirals

Trader Joe’s Zucchini Spirals Growers Express is urging people to not eat the affected vegetables and throw them out immediately.

Listeria can grow in tough conditions Listeria is found everywhere in the environment, including in soil, water, and decaying vegetation. Though the bacteria is mostly found in moist environments, it’s able to survive in various conditions. “Unlike many other types of bacteria, Listeria can grow in the colder temperatures of refrigerators and freezers. It’s a pathogen that’s particularly problematic in food-processing plants because it really likes cold, moist, dark environments,” Dr. Niket Sonpal, an internist and gastroenterologist adjunct professor at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, told Healthline. Consequently, the longer the contaminated foods are stored in the fridge, the more likely it is that the bacteria will grow, according to the FDA . To combat this, the FDA recommends setting the fridge to about 40°F and the freezer to 0°F. If you bought the contaminated veggies, wash the inside shelves and sides of your refrigerator and sanitize any cutting boards, utensils, or countertops they came in contact with. Pets can also spread the bacteria if they eat food contaminated with Listeria, so sanitize their food and water bowls as well to avoid cross contamination. Cooking your food thoroughly can greatly lower the odds you’ll get sick. “Your chances of getting sick are very slim if you make sure it’s cooked to a temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit,” Sonpal said. That said, if you know the food’s been contaminated, it’s best to chuck it, he added.

Listeria can be life-threatening Each year, approximately 1,600 people get listeriosis — the infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria — and about 260 of them die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . Although it’s rare for healthy adults to get seriously sick from Listeria, people with weakened immune systems may develop more serious issues, such as infections of the bloodstream, which can cause sepsis, or infections of the brain, which can cause meningitis or encephalitis. Pregnant women and their growing babies face the greatest risk, according to Sonpal. “During pregnancy, a Listeria infection is likely to cause only mild signs and symptoms in the mother. The consequences for the baby, however, may be devastating,” he said. The fetus could die unexpectedly or experience a life-threatening infection upon being born. Typically, people’s symptoms start about one to four weeks after eating the contaminated food products. However, some people may not notice any symptoms until 70 days after being exposed to the bacteria. In certain cases, the infection could spread to other organs — which is known as invasive listeriosis. This condition will require hospital care, as about one in five with invasive listeriosis will die. If you do experience any symptoms , such as diarrhea, muscle aches, or fever, after eating the contaminated veggies listed above, talk to your doctor immediately. They’ll be able to confirm an infection via a blood test, and can treat it with antibiotics.