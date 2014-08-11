Bioengineers have made a colorful, gelatinous substance that reacts just like a real brain in the case of chemical exposure or injuries.

The brain is one of the most important tissues in the body, but it’s very difficult to study in living humans. While brains made in a laboratory may be reminiscent of horror movie villains, researchers at Tufts University have bioengineered a functional brain-like gel model that for the first time mimics the responses of actual living brains. A functional 3D brain tissue model brings researchers one step closer to understanding what’s going on up in our gray matter.

In a study published today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), researchers from Tufts report that their brain model reacts in similar ways to electrical and chemical stimulation as a living human brain. The 3D brain can also last for several months, a much longer shelf life than past models.

The model is made of extracellular matrix (ECM) gels, silk scaffolding, and brain cells called neurons. While the design is basic, it provides a solid blueprint for more complex brain function.

“Based on the architecture and functions of the brain, we tried to emulate or mimic these features in the biomaterial designs, cells, and system,” said the study’s senior author David Kaplan, a professor and chair of Tufts’ biomedical engineering department, in an email to Healthline.