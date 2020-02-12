Share on Pinterest Working on your golf swing can help your health. Getty Images

Researchers found that playing golf regularly, at least once a month, was associated with a lower risk of death.

Among regular golfers, there was a significantly lower rate of death (15.1 percent) compared with the rest of the group who did not (24.6 percent).

The study authors believe that the social nature of golf is valuable to individuals who may not be able to try a rigorous exercise routine.

It’s no stretch to say that golf feels a bit lax compared to other sports. Instead of sweat-drenched, explosive athleticism, players walk (or drive) around a giant lawn in funny clothes.

But despite the game’s slow-paced reputation, new research indicates that for older individuals, golfing regularly could be a hole-in-one for health.

In findings to be presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference in Los Angeles, researchers found that playing golf regularly, at least once a month, was associated with a lower risk of death. One major caveat, however: researchers didn’t distinguish whether players walked or used a golf cart while playing.

Researchers used data from the Cardiovascular Health Study (CHS), an observational study of cardiovascular disease risk in adults 65 years and older — the average age was 72. From 1989 through 1999 participants in the study regularly had physical checkups and clinical visits. At the end of the 10 years, they were evaluated for any cardiovascular events, such as heart attack or stroke.

The study included roughly 5,900 individuals, of which 384 played golf. At follow-up, 8.1 percent of those who played golf had suffered strokes, and 9.8 percent had heart attacks. The number of cardiovascular events for golfers didn’t differ significantly from the rest of the group.

However, when compared with overall mortality statistics, researchers found something interesting.

Among regular golfers, there was a significantly lower rate of death (15.1 percent) compared with the rest of the group who did not (24.6 percent).

“The investigators may be on to something unique. Walking a golf course is a great aerobic activity and adds to the benefits received from regular aerobic activity. Furthermore, people are engaged in the game and do not equate the walking, let alone the swinging of the clubs, as exercise,” said Dr. Guy L. Mintz, Director of Cardiovascular Health & Lipidology, Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital, Manhasset, New York. Dr. Mintz was not affiliated with the research.

Both Mintz and the authors of the report believe that the social nature of golf — being able to casually walk around with friends, talking, and relaxing — are likely of value to older people who may not be able to take on a more rigorous exercise routine.

“There is consistent data about benefit of moderate intensity regular exercise. Certain physical activities may be too strenuous on cardiovascular systems and joints and people have problems in regularly participating, such as weight training. Certain activities like walking and cycling may be too monotonous to generate interest as regular activities,” said Dr. Adnan Qureshi, lead author and executive director of the Zeenat Qureshi Stroke Institutes and professor of neurology at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.