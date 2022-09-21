Researchers point out that poor diet quality is the leading cause of disease worldwide.

The study evaluated global, regional and national dietary patterns in both children and adults. It grouped participants further by age group, sex, education, and urbanicity to examine eating habits across 185 countries from 1990 to 2018. They measured diets primarily by the Alternative Healthy Eating Index, which scores dietary quality.

Globally, diets have not improved very much over the last 30 years a study in the journal Nature Food reports.

The Alternative Healthy Eating Index rates diets from 0 being the least healthy diet to 100 being the most healthy.

The scores for the diets looked at the amount healthier items like legumes, nuts, whole grains, seafood and non-starchy vegetables compared to less-healthy foods such as red or processed meat and sugar-sweetened beverages.

The regional mean scores ranged from 30.3 in Latin America and the Caribbean to 45.7 in South Asia.

For the entire globe Alternative Healthy Eating Index score was 40.3 in 2018. The mean global score increased just 1.5 points since 1990

The U.S. had one of the lowest scores at under 33.

Molly Rapozo, MS, RDN, Registered Dietician Nutritionist & Brain Health Coach at Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA thinks that diets have not improved much because healthy choices are not always the most accessible choices for people in the communities to make.

She says, “While optimal dietary patterns have been established and validated, much work needs to be done to ensure healthy choices are the easiest choices.”

She also points out that, “Preventative nutrition services are not covered by insurance.”

Dual certified mindful eating coach, Susan Zilberman, who is certified through The Institute for the Psychology of Eating and Am I Hungry also brings up that dietary patterns are often rooted in families and cultures, which makes it harder for people to adopt new, healthier habits even though they know intellectually that they should.

“Simply telling a person to eat healthy food, or cut out certain foods because they are unhealthy, makes sense on an intellectual level, but it doesn’t take lifelong habits into account,” she says. “For most of us, eating is emotional. We celebrate with food, express love and caring by offering different dishes.”