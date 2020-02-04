Share on Pinterest Researchers say progesterone supplementation was helpful to some pregnant women with a history of miscarriage. Getty Images

Researchers in the United Kingdom say progesterone treatments given to pregnant women with a history of miscarriage can make a difference.

Studies in previous years had concluded there was no measurable decrease in the rate of miscarriage in pregnant women given progesterone treatments.

Experts are mixed on whether progesterone supplementation should be standard care for pregnant women with a history of miscarriage.

Progesterone is a vital hormone in the creation of humans.

It’s crucial in a woman’s menstrual cycle and helps maintain the uterine wall during pregnancy.

A woman with low progesterone is more prone to have abnormal uterine bleeding if she’s not pregnant and more likely to miscarry if she is pregnant.

But supplementing women prone to miscarriage has historically been lacking.

Now a new round of research has some in the medical community arguing that publicly funded health systems should make it standard protocol.

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) is exploring whether progesterone supplements should become standard care for women with a history of miscarriage who experience bleeding in the early parts of their latest pregnancy.

Experts there cite a growing body of research that suggests it’s both cost-effective and can increase the chance of a successful pregnancy.

One study published last week from researchers at the University of Birmingham and Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research suggests that England’s health system could bring more babies into the world with progesterone treatments.

That increase would rise to as much as 15 percent for women who have already had three or more miscarriages.

And, those researchers said, the country could do it all for an average of £204 — about $225 in U.S. dollars — per pregnancy.

While those financial results don’t transfer to industrialized countries without nationalized healthcare, the research could affect how providers weigh progesterone therapy in at-risk pregnancies.

Adam Devall, PhD, BMedSC, a study author and a senior clinical trial fellow at Birmingham and manager of its miscarriage research center, says that because up to a quarter of pregnancies end in miscarriage, their research could be beneficial to women at risk for having their pregnancies end early.

“The role of first trimester progesterone supplementation in the treatment of pregnancies at high risk of miscarriage is a long standing research question that has been debated in the medical literature for over 60 years,” Devall said in a statement.

“Thus far, policy makers have been unable to make evidence-based recommendations on the use of progesterone supplementation to improve outcomes,” he said.