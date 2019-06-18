The actress discussed her experience with depression and suicidal thoughts.

The "Jane the Virgin" star opened up about her experience with depression. Getty Images

“Jane the Virgin” actress Gina Rodriguez opened up about her struggles with anxiety and suicidal thoughts during a talk with NBC correspondent Kate Snow at The Kennedy Forum in Chicago last week.

During the conversation, Rodriquez told Snow — who lost her father-in-law to suicide — that she started dealing with depression around age 16.

“I started dealing with the idea of that same concept that I think your husband was talking about,” Rodriguez told Snow. “Everything is going to be better when I’m gone. Life will be easier, all the woes will be away, all the problems. Then I wouldn’t have to fail or succeed, right? Then all this surmounting pressure would go away. It would just go away.”

However, no one in Rodriquez’s family spoke about mental health when she was growing up, she said. Consequently, she didn’t feel comfortable opening up about how she felt.

Now, Rodriguez hopes to teach young people about the benefits of therapy and let them know it’s important to talk about their mental health.

“It has to be a part of the conversation I have with these young girls. I can’t just tell them to go out and make their dreams come true and then to ignore everything else,” Rodriguez said.