Share on Pinterest Experts say quality sleep is more than just the amount of time spent resting. Marko Geber/Getty Images

Researchers say a lack of quality sleep can raise the risk of heart disease and stroke.

They note that people with the highest sleep scores have a 75% percent lower risk of heart health issues than people with the lowest scores.

Experts say many people don’t take their sleep habits as seriously as they should.

Some tips for obtaining quality sleep include going to bed at the same time every night and making sure your sleeping area is dark and quiet.

Not getting enough sleep may lead to a higher risk of heart disease and stroke.

A study presented this week at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022 in Barcelona says 7 in 10 cardiovascular conditions can be prevented if everyone was a good sleeper.

“The low prevalence of good sleepers was expected given our busy, 24/7 lives,” said Dr. Aboubakari Nambiema, PhD, MPH, a study author and postdoctoral researcher at INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research). “The importance of sleep quality and quantity for heart health should be taught early in life when healthy behaviors become established. Minimizing night-time noise and stress at work can both help improve sleep.”

There have been many studies connecting poor sleep to heart disease, but most focus on a single sleep habit, such as sleep apnea or sleep duration.

The new study, which hasn’t been peer-reviewed or published yet, combined five sleep habits and looked at baseline sleep scores and changes over time as well as incidences of cardiovascular disease.

It included 7,200 participants who were studied between 2008 and 2011.

Participants were initially free of cardiovascular disease and were an average age of 59 years with 62 percent being male.

Researchers checked for coronary heart disease and stroke every two years for a decade. They reported that 10 percent of participants had an optimal sleep score (one of five, with five being optimal) and 8 percent had a poor score at baseline.

During the following eight years, the number of participants who developed coronary heart disease or stroke decreased by 22% for every one-point rise in baseline sleep measurements. Compared to people with a score of zero or one, participants with a score of five had a 75% lower risk of heart disease or stroke.

Researchers estimated if all participants had an optimal sleep score, 72 percent of new cases of coronary heart disease and stroke could have been avoided annually. They found over time, a one-point increase in sleep score was associated with a 7% reduction in the risk of coronary heart disease or stroke.