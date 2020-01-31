Share on Pinterest Flu season is in full swing. Getty Images

Two flu strains are overlapping each other this flu season.

This means you can get sick twice from different flu strains.

While the flu vaccine isn’t a perfect match, it’s the best defense against the flu.

The flu is still going strong, with 49 states and Puerto Rico seeing widespread activity. Up to 26 million Americans have gotten the flu this year. Hundreds of thousands have been hospitalized for the flu, and up to 25,000 have died, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Friday.

And though the coronavirus, which was declared a global health emergency Thursday by the World Health Organization, is also serious.

You’re still more likely to contract the seasonal flu at this point.

One in 10 people get influenza each flu season. We also know the flu virus spreads easily from person to person: People can get influenza from being within 6 feet of an infected person or coming in contact with particles from a sick person’s sneeze or cough.

Coronavirus is far less prevalent in the United States, and though we know it can spread from person to person, we’re still uncovering exactly how transmissible it is.

Health experts suspect this could be a very deadly flu season — similar to what we saw in the 2018–2019 season.

That’s not the only surprise about this year’s severe and fast-spreading flu season. It also got its earliest start in 16 years.

We’re seeing more B strains than we are A strains: something that hasn’t happened in the United States in nearly 30 years, and presumably the reason so many people don’t have any residual immunity to what’s going around.

And, unfortunately, the vaccine missed the mark with B/Victoria, the most common strain we’re seeing this year. The CDC believes the shot only covers about 58 percent of B-linked cases.

Now, halfway through flu season, A strains are picking up, increasing the odds we’ll have a “double-barreled flu season,” in which two strains strike back to back — a pattern health experts say is extremely rare.

Between the early start, rise in B strains, and recent spike in A-strain illnesses, this flu season officially has infectious disease experts stumped.

“This season has turned a lot of [what we know about flu] on its head,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the medical director at the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. “There’s a lot we know, and even more we don’t know about flu.”