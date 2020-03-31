Share on Pinterest Bathrooms and kitchens are common areas of your home that can harbor germs. Getty Images

A recent study reports that COVID-19 can live on surfaces such as cardboard for up to 24 hours and plastic and stainless steel for up to 3 days. However, a microbiologist says this doesn’t call for panic.

Bathrooms and kitchens are areas that harbor germs in the home.

Experts say proper cleaning can clear away a variety of germs.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 outbreak.

As experts encourage thorough handwashing and hygiene practices to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus, if you’re able to take shelter at home during the outbreak, you may be wondering what you can do to keep your home clear of the virus.

Concern may be on your mind especially since news began circulating about a recent study published in the medRxiv depository.

The study found that COVID-19 can remain in the air for up to 3 hours, and live on surfaces such as cardboard for up to 24 hours and plastic and stainless steel for up to 3 days.

However, Jason Tetro, microbiologist and host of “Super Awesome Science Show,” points out that the research is based on a lab test paper.

“The testing is not indicative of what happens in the real world. I don’t see any need to clean/disinfect surfaces more regularly as a result. And no one should be afraid of the air like they should be with measles, which is airborne,” Tetro told Healthline.

While he doesn’t think people need to go overboard with cleaning for the sake of the virus, he says proper cleaning can clear away a variety of germs.

“The coronavirus is just one of the pathogens that could infect you, and others are far more common than this one,” said Tetro.