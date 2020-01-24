Share on Pinterest A large study was able to determine more than 100 genes that are linked to autism. Getty Images A large genetic study provided scientists with a greater understanding of how genes cause changes in the brain that lead to autism spectrum disorder.

Researchers analyzed more than 35,000 participant samples, including almost 12,000 from people with ASD.

Scientists believe that both genes and environment are involved in the development of ASD, with genetics playing a big part. In the largest genetics study of its kind to date, scientists have identified 102 genes associated with the risk for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Researchers also gained further insight into which of these genes are associated with both ASD and other disorders that cause intellectual disability and developmental delay. For the study, an international team of researchers analyzed more than 35,000 participant samples, including almost 12,000 from people with ASD. Researchers used a genetic technique called “exome sequencing,” which looks at all the regions of a person’s genetic information — or genome — that are translated into proteins. This testing can pick up rare genetic mutations that might not show up with other methods. Dr. Lonnie Zwaigenbaum, a professor in the Department of Pediatrics and the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation Chair in Autism at the University of Alberta, called this an “exciting” study, both for the sophisticated methods used and the large sample size. These enabled researchers to “identify a larger number of genes than ever before, which gives insight into how those genes operate and how they might increase the risk of ASD,” said Zwaigenbaum, who wasn’t involved in the research. The study results were published January 23 in the journal Cell.

Greater understanding of genetics of ASD ASD is a group of neurological and developmental conditions that affect communication and behavior. There’s wide variation in the type and severity of symptoms in people with ASD. Scientists believe that both genes and environment are involved in the development of ASD, with genetics playing a big part. “We know that inherited and unique mutations in the genome are a major source of risk for developing ASD, but specific causes of ASD are not yet well understood,” said Lori J. Warner, PhD, director of the Center for Human Development and Ted Lindsay Foundation HOPE Center at Beaumont Children’s Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, who wasn’t involved in the study. Although environmental factors play some role in ASD, scientific studies have found that there’s no link between receiving vaccines and developing ASD. The new study marks an important step forward in scientists’ understanding of the genetic basis of ASD. Researchers identified both inherited genetic mutations and de novo mutations — ones that occur spontaneously when an egg or sperm form. They also found that the ASD genes identified in the study can affect brain development or brain function. And they showed that two major types of nerve cells can be affected in ASD. Of the 102 genes identified in the study, 49 were associated with other developmental delays. “Some genes appear connected to the development of ASD, whereas others may increase risk for ASD plus severe neurodevelopmental disorder,” said Warner. “We don’t yet understand fully this process, but differentiating ASD from other disorders is important for effective treatment.” Zwaigenbaum said the overlap between ASD and other neurodevelopmental disorders fits with previous research. “This study reinforces that there are many genes that may have some role in autism vulnerability, but that also have a broader role in early brain development,” said Zwaigenbaum. These genes have a “broader expression in terms of developmental abilities and challenges of the affected individual.”