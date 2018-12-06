There are other factors, but researchers say certain genes make drinking a pleasant or unpleasant experience.

Share on Pinterest Studying genes that influence alcohol dependency could lead to better treatments for the condition. Getty Images

A gene that regulates how quickly the body metabolizes alcohol plays a significant role in risk for alcohol dependence, a new study says.

It’s not the only factor in alcoholism risk. Culture, environment, and other genes also play a part, experts say.

However, the findings could help develop new treatments for the disease.

“We are influenced by nature, nurture, and what I call neighborhood, or the community that surrounds you,” Dr. Michael Genovese, chief medical officer of addiction and mental health treatment provider Acadia Healthcare, told Healthline. “People can have a genetic susceptibility to alcohol dependence, which often coincides with susceptibility to other mental health conditions.”

“At the same time,” he added, “repeated exposure to alcohol consumption and abuse can impact drinking behaviors later in life. Continued genetic research is critical as it can eliminate guesswork and help with the identification, prevention, and individualized treatment of substance use disorder.”

In the study , researchers in the Substance Use Disorders working group of the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium compared the genomes of 15,000 people diagnosed with alcohol dependence with that of 38,000 people who were not alcohol dependent.

They found that those who carried the ADH1B variant of the alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) gene, which regulates how the body converts alcohol to a substance called acetaldehyde, were more likely to become alcohol dependent than those who lacked this variant of the gene.

ADH1B significantly reduces the clearance rate of alcohol from the liver.

But people with ADH1B*2, another variant of the ADH gene, rapidly process alcohol, quickly elevating levels of acetaldehyde, the alcohol metabolite that causes hangovers.