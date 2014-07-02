Want to know if your child is at risk for celiac disease? The answer could lie in his or her genes. A new study finds that more than one quarter of children with two copies of a high-risk gene variant develop celiac disease autoimmunity (CDA) by the age of 5. CDA is a precursor to celiac disease. Nearly 90 percent of people with full-blown celiac disease have at least one copy of this high-risk gene. Celiac disease affects just 1 percent of Americans, but it can cause serious health complications over time. Those with celiac disease and CDA need to follow a gluten-free diet. The study, which was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The data came from The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) research group. The group is studying celiac disease and type 1 diabetes, since both autoimmune diseases share some of the same genetic risk factors. New Blood Test Could Diagnose Celiac Disease in 24 Hours »

Gene Markers Predict Celiac Risk in Newborns The study reported on 6,403 newborn children with either of two high-risk gene groups—HLA-DR3-DQ2 or HLA-DR4-DQ8—that are vital for immune system function and processing gluten. Over five years, 291 of the children wound up with celiac disease, and 786 developed CDA. About 90 percent of celiac disease patients have the HLA-DR3-DQ2 variant. The researchers found that kids with two copies of HLA-DR3-DQ2 had the greatest chance of developing the disease. Of them, 26 percent developed CDA and 12 percent developed celiac disease by age 5. In those with one copy of HLA-DR3-DQ2, the risks of CDA and celiac disease by age 5 were 11 percent and 3 percent, respectively. “By looking at the genes of the children who participated in TEDDY, we can now identify who among them is at highest risk for celiac disease, and their parents and health care providers can monitor these children to detect the disease early,” said Beena Akolkar, Ph.D., a scientist in the TEDDY group working at the NIH’s National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), the main financial backer of the TEDDY consortium. Swedish Study Finds No Link Between Celiac Disease and Autism »