Share on Pinterest Experts say teens and younger adults can exhibit riskier behavior overall, but they’re more cautious when they know the risks. Getty Images

A new survey indicates that four out of five Generation Z members are taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and following safety guidelines.

Experts say it’s because teens and young adults tend to be more cautious if they’re aware of known risks of a particular situation.

They note that colleges have become centers for COVID-19 spread mainly due to dorms and dining halls, not necessarily parties.

Teens and young adults are generally known for the tendency to engage in riskier behavior than older adults.

That might make them seem like the perfect group to defy the public health advice aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

But a new Harris Poll suggests that’s not the case at all.

Despite images of rowdy college parties and the news of universities opening their doors to in-person classes only to shut down almost as quickly, Generation Z (Gen Z) overwhelmingly supports public health measures, such as mask mandates and physical distancing, to help curb the spread of the disease.

The recent survey polled 1,048 U.S. teens and adults ages 16 to 23.

About 83 percent of them said they were following recommended safety precautions.

Another 79 percent said they were strictly following mask-wearing guidelines.

And 80 percent said they wanted more people their age to follow those same recommendations.

That roughly tracks with the 85 percent of all adults who say they wear a mask inside stores or other businesses, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

Jacob, a junior at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, agreed with the poll’s findings.

“I live with three other people, and we’re very careful to try and social distance. None of us are taking in-person classes or spending a whole lot of time outside of our house,” he told Healthline.

“The exception is that students still have jobs, so there’s always a risk there,” he adds. “The extent to which we have people over is pretty minimal. One to three people at a time, often from places where we know if they’ve been social distancing. Whenever any of us has to be in a crowd or something, we get tested as well.”