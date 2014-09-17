A Los Angeles doctor is sounding the alarm over a spate of invasive meningitis cases among men who have sex with men. The CDC says it will investigate.

Dr. Robert Bolan wants to know why gay and bisexual men all over the United States are coming down with invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), a deadly bacterial infection seldom seen in this day and age.

Bolan is the medical director of the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City have all seen meningitis infections known as IMD in recent months among men who have sex with men.

Earlier this month, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene officials announced three new IMD cases among HIV-positive men who have sex with men.

Los Angeles saw 33 cases of IMD from December 2013 to May 2014. Twelve of them were gay or bisexual men and some of them were HIV-positive.

In a press release issued this week, Bolan called on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate the outbreak. “We’ve got to learn why gay and bisexual men seem to be a greater risk of IMD, what correlation there may be to someone’s HIV status, and what should be done about it, including potential updates to the CDC’s vaccine recommendations,” he said.

Bolan sent the CDC a letter outlining his concerns about the recent meningitis cases. He said the CDC has already responded and is arranging to take next steps.

In addition to Bolan, the letter was signed by representatives of several major AIDS service organizations, including Project Inform, AIDS Project Los Angeles, ADAP Advocacy Association, AIDS Foundation of Chicago, San Francisco AIDS Foundation, AIDS Services Foundation, and the American Academy of HIV Medicine.