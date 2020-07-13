Share on Pinterest Experts say even small increases of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your diet can reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Getty Images

Two studies show that a modest increase in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The findings aren’t surprising, but they’re more scientific, as they used blood biomarkers rather than questionnaires.

Dietitians recommend eating these foods, along with limiting intake of processed, sugary foods that can cause blood sugar spikes.

Two new studies offer further evidence that a healthy diet — one that includes fruits, vegetables, and whole grains — can help lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

One study , dealing with whole grains intake, was conducted by researchers in the United States. The other study , which analyzed fruits and vegetables, was authored by a team of European researchers.

Both studies found that a modest increase in healthier foods was associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

That increase can be as simple as consuming one or more servings a day of whole grain breakfast cereal or slightly increasing fruit and vegetable intake.

The whole grains study found that those who consumed two or more servings of oatmeal per week had a 21 percent lower risk than those who had less than one serving per week.

Because researchers conducted their analysis based on biomarkers in the blood rather than a dietary questionnaire, the data is more reliable, according to one of the study authors.

“By measuring levels of biomarkers in the blood, we did not have to rely on people’s memory of their intakes of fruit and vegetables, and so we minimized error and bias that comes with recall of foods consumed,” explained Dr. Nita Forouhi of the University of Cambridge’s MRC Epidemiology Unit in England and one of the authors of the fruits and vegetables study.

“Previous research has been limited because we have relied solely on subjective recall of people’s diets, so different studies gave different results, and there was a lack of certainty about the link between consumption of fruit and vegetables for diabetes prevention,” Forouhi told Healthline.

The certainty of the findings helps reinforce the advice you’ll likely hear from any doctor or nutritionist: It’s best to stick to natural foods and avoid processed products.