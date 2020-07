Share on Pinterest Experts say even small increases of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your diet can reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Getty Images Two studies show that a modest increase in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The findings aren’t surprising, but they’re more scientific, as they used blood biomarkers rather than questionnaires.

Dietitians recommend eating these foods, along with limiting intake of processed, sugary foods that can cause blood sugar spikes. Two new studies offer further evidence that a healthy diet — one that includes fruits, vegetables, and whole grains — can help lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. One study , dealing with whole grains intake, was conducted by researchers in the United States. The other study , which analyzed fruits and vegetables, was authored by a team of European researchers. Both studies found that a modest increase in healthier foods was associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. That increase can be as simple as consuming one or more servings a day of whole grain breakfast cereal or slightly increasing fruit and vegetable intake. The whole grains study found that those who consumed two or more servings of oatmeal per week had a 21 percent lower risk than those who had less than one serving per week. Because researchers conducted their analysis based on biomarkers in the blood rather than a dietary questionnaire, the data is more reliable, according to one of the study authors. “By measuring levels of biomarkers in the blood, we did not have to rely on people’s memory of their intakes of fruit and vegetables, and so we minimized error and bias that comes with recall of foods consumed,” explained Dr. Nita Forouhi of the University of Cambridge’s MRC Epidemiology Unit in England and one of the authors of the fruits and vegetables study. “Previous research has been limited because we have relied solely on subjective recall of people’s diets, so different studies gave different results, and there was a lack of certainty about the link between consumption of fruit and vegetables for diabetes prevention,” Forouhi told Healthline. The certainty of the findings helps reinforce the advice you’ll likely hear from any doctor or nutritionist: It’s best to stick to natural foods and avoid processed products.

Findings aren’t surprising While the analytical nature of the studies provided more accurate results than a simple questionnaire might, the findings don’t come as much of a surprise to experts. Two nutritionists interviewed by Healthline said the findings are in line with best-practice advice regarding diet. “This is a message that we’ve heard for quite some time: that foods that are higher in fiber, such as complex carbohydrates, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, brans, and generally foods that take longer to be digested, don’t cause a spike to our blood sugar level,” explained Sharon Zarabi, RD, CDN, CPT, the bariatric program director at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. “We know that processed foods, such as crackers, chips, pretzels, white bread, white rice, and sugary cereals — stuff that many Americans eat every day — unfortunately cause those spikes in blood sugar, and over time can lead to diabetes,” Zarabi told Healthline. Audrey Koltun, RDN, DCES, a dietitian in the pediatric endocrinology unit at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, says that for years, dietitians have been recommending that people increase intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. “These studies both state they support the findings that increasing whole grains, fruits, and vegetables by even a small amount can help in preventing type 2 diabetes. This is huge,” Koltun told Healthline.