Another recall involving listeria and food items has been announced.

Southern Specialities Inc. has alerted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the company is recalling certain bags of Marketside brand green beans and butternut squash.

Company officials say the products may have been contaminated with the bacteria that causes listeria.

They say they issued the recall after a raw materials supplier notified them that a food contact surface had tested positive for the bacteria.

Marketside is a Walmart store brand.

Southern Specialities officials said they haven’t been informed of any illnesses associated with the recall.

They added it’s uncertain if any of the bagged green beans or butternut squash actually made it to store shelves.

The recall comes a month after thousands of cartons of fruit were pulled off shelves after the products potentially exposed consumers in 18 states to the listeria bacteria.

Peaches, plums, and nectarines sold at stores such as Aldi, Costco, and Walmart were recalled by fruit distributor Jac. Vandenberg Inc.

The fruit may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause fatal infections in children, the elderly, or people with weak immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages in pregnant women.

Other people may experience severe headaches, fever, nausea, or diarrhea, according to the FDA.

The agency said no illnesses had been reported at the time of the Jan. 24 recall.

The recall includes nectarines sold in clear plastic clamshells at California Costcos and peaches, plums, and nectarines sold in plastic sacks at Aldi stores in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Both come under the brand name Rio Duero and are from Chile.

The recall also applies to peaches sold at Maine’s Hannaford stores; peaches and nectarines sold at Market Basket stores in Massachusetts and Fairway Markets in New York; peaches sold at Walmarts in Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and nectarines sold at Walmarts in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

It was the 10th food recall in 2019 and the fourth related to potential listeria contamination. A fifth listeria-related recall was announced a few days later, taking all Oskri brand nut and seed butters off shelves.

At this time last year, there had been only two listeria-related recalls, both in dairy products, which can be affected if not properly pasteurized. There were 28 total listeria-related recalls of human food in 2018, according to the FDA data.