Women undergoing chemotherapy are at risk of infertility, but new methods provide women with ways to preserve their ability to conceive children.

For most girls, 9 years old is a bit early to be planning a family.

But fortunately for Moaza Al Matrooshi, her parents planned well ahead of time.

Their decision 15 years ago to have their daughter’s right ovary removed and frozen before she underwent chemotherapy made it possible for Al Matrooshi to deliver a healthy baby boy late last year when she was 24 years old.

Al Matrooshi was born with beta thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder. Left untreated, it could be fatal. So, when she was 9 years old, Al Matrooshi was treated with chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

Her parents were worried that chemotherapy would damage Al Matrooshi’s ovaries and leave her infertile. So, in 2001 they opted to have her undergo ovarian tissue cryopreservation at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Zain Al-Safi, a fertility specialist with UCLA’s Fertility and Reproductive Health Center, described this procedure to Healthline, “You get the ovaries before exposure to chemotherapy or radiation. When the patient is stable and able to carry a pregnancy — in consultation with their oncologist — surgeons transfer the ovaries back to her body so she can achieve pregnancy.”

Two years ago Al Matrooshi was ready to try to have a baby. So doctors in Denmark transplanted the ovarian tissue back into her body. Four pieces were attached to her left ovary and one to the side of her uterus.

Within three months of the tissue implantation, her hormones levels were back to normal — one of the side effects of destroying the ovaries is premature menopause. Doctors described her as having the ovary function of a woman in her 20s.

To improve the chance of her conceiving a baby, doctors used in vitro fertilization (IVF) to produce three embryos. They implanted two of these into her uterus early last year.

The result?

A healthy baby boy, delivered at London’s Portland Hospital for Women and Children last December.

Al Matrooshi still has one embryo in storage for when she decides to have another child.

