President Joe Biden is expected to work on Medicare expansion and healthcare disparities in his next 100 days. Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images In his address to Congress last week, President Joe Biden highlighted the country's successful vaccination program and announced a $1.8 trillion family aid investment.

No Medicare expansion was announced, but it’s still possible for that program to be part of the next 100 days.

Investments in child care and broadband internet access should have positive health-related benefits downstream.

Many inequities still exist in the healthcare system. Experts are hopeful that additional spending will help level the playing field. President Joe Biden outlined a series of recovery efforts in a joint address to Congress to mark his first 100 days in office. One major success of Biden’s time in office thus far has been vaccinations. Biden initially promised 100 million vaccinations in his 100 days in office. The United States exceeded 200 million vaccinations in that time frame. The president also announced a $1.8 trillion family aid platform, known as the American Families Plan, that aims to help families with child care. As the country rounds the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biden administration has shown glimpses of what to expect in the months to come.

No Medicare expansion announced While there was some speculation that the president would announce an expansion of the Medicare program, it wasn’t mentioned in his speech. This doesn’t mean the item isn’t on the table, though, according to an expert interviewed by Healthline. “Although Biden didn’t include the Medicare expansion in his American Families Plan, we still expect to see a lot of growth in this area,” Brian Colburn, senior vice president of corporate development and strategy at Alegeus, a consumer-directed healthcare platform, told Healthline. “Medicare Advantage, in particular, is the fastest-growing segment of the health benefits industry and has proven to be an effective model for containing costs,” he said. “Legislative changes in recent years around supplemental benefits have allowed for more personalized coverage for consumers and a tremendous market opportunity for health plans. It’s possible that Medicare expansion could still happen during Biden’s administration, so it bears watching,” Colburn added. Colburn also said the pandemic has shown the benefits of virtual healthcare, and that this trend will likely continue. “I think from a cost and convenience perspective, the virtual model is here to stay, at least for many routine care needs,” he said. “New technology — in particular, remote patient monitoring — is fast becoming the new standard of care, especially for those with chronic conditions,” Colburn said.