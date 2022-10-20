Share on Pinterest New research examined how often people from different generations are truthful with healthcare professionals and the reasons why they may lie about their health. Seventy Four/Getty Images A new study finds most people lie to healthcare professionals.

Lifestyle habits are what people are most likely to be dishonest about.

Gen Zers topped the chart as the generation that’s telling the most fibs to healthcare professionals. There’s something about being at the doctor’s office that ignites the urge to lie and withhold the truth. According to one study of over 1,000 patients, 77% of them admitted to lying about their health either directly or by omission when interacting with a healthcare professional. And certain generations tend to fib more than others. Gen Zers led the way, with 93% admitting to lying to healthcare professionals, especially about their sexual histories. “Gen Zers are so nervous when going to the doctor for fear of judgment,” Dr. Eric Ascher, family medicine physician at Lenox Hill Hospital, told Healthline. Next in line for being dishonest were: Millennials (76%)

Gen X (75%)

Baby Boomers (69%) Interestingly, each generation lied about different things. Millennials were most likely to lie about their exercise habits. This may be due to the fact that this generation grew up during a time when going to workout facilities became popular, said Ascher. “Working out became trendy as opposed to only being healthy. People were always conscious about weight, but this group gets most embarrassed,” he said. Gen Xers tended to be dishonest about their alcohol consumption, while Baby Boomers told the most lies about their eating habits. Sometimes this is due to people underestimating or ballparking their consumption to avoid uncomfortable conversations, said Melissa Murphey, DNP, APRN, and nurse practitioner in Chicago. “They also may lack confidence in revealing their vulnerabilities or may underestimate the negative impacts associated with certain dangerous behavior,” she told Healthline.

Why do people lie about their health? Fear of judgment was the top reason respondents said they lie to healthcare professionals. Other reasons were: Embarrassment

Shame

Felt judged by a previous medical professional

Denial and avoiding the truth

Fear of insurance records These reasons didn’t surprise Ascher. “Patients get embarrassed or oftentimes wait till the end of the visit or the next visit to open up to their provider once they feel comfortable in the doctor-patient relationship,” he said. Murphey agreed. She said many patients need to develop a rapport with their practitioner before disclosing personal information. “[Still,] it is disappointing that people would risk their healthcare outcomes due to [this.]. Healthcare professionals, regardless of their position, should be extra diligent in helping to establish comfortable rapport as quickly as possible with their patients.” Of the 23% of patients who were completely honest with healthcare providers, 64% said they didn’t always feel heard. “If you do not feel heard, it is likely that is not the provider for you. You should always feel heard and not rushed when seeing your doctor,” said Ascher.

Telehealth sessions allow for more lies Overall, patients were most likely to be dishonest with practitioners in telehealth settings. “Oftentimes throughout the pandemic, patients sought out telehealth in situations where they needed urgent care or where they met a provider for the first time. It is likely the patient did not have a relationship with the provider which probably led to fibbing,” said Ascher. “My return patients who utilize telehealth likely do not lie because we have already broken the ice.” Because telehealth provides access to many people who are limited by transportation restrictions or other logical factors, Murphey said these visits need to still be an option. However, if in-person visits with a healthcare provider are possible, she said that’s still the best option. “The remote setting can lend some psychological distance between the patient and practitioner,” she said. While practitioners need to be more vigilant in creating a genuine rapport during patient interaction, patients can aim to treat telehealth visits like in-person visits.