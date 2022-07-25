Share on Pinterest Experts say daytime happing can sometimes be a sign of poor sleep quality at night. Kathrin Ziegler/Getty Images

Researchers say excessive daytime napping may be a sign of higher risk for hypertension and stroke.

They say the naps themselves aren’t necessarily a health concern, but they may be an indicator of poor sleep quality at night that does impact overall health.

Experts recommend that naps be short rests and that they not be taken late in the afternoon.

They add you can lower your risk of high blood pressure by eating a plant-based diet and exercising at least 30 minutes a day.

Around one-third of adults in the United States take a daytime nap, with many indicating that naps relax and recharge them.

However, a study published today reports that people who take regular daytime naps might be more at risk for hypertension and stroke.

Researchers in China used information from the UK Biobank, an extensive biomedical database and research resource. The site contains genetic, lifestyle, and health information from more than 500,000 people.

In this study, research participants were between the ages of 40 and 69 and lived in the United Kingdom between 2006 and 2010. Each person provided blood, urine, and saliva samples regularly.

The scientists did not have access to names or personal information. Between 2006 and 2019, participants were asked about daytime napping four times.

After ruling out people who were previously diagnosed with high blood pressure or had had a stroke before the start of the study, the scientists had information for 360,000 individuals. The average follow-up was 11 years after the beginning of the study.

The researchers divided the participants into three groups based on napping frequency: never/rarely, sometimes, or usually.

The study findings included:

Most “usual nappers” were men, had lower education and income levels, smoked cigarettes, drank regularly, snored, had insomnia, and reported being an evening/night person.

Compared to people in the never/rarely category, people who usually napped had a 12 percent higher likelihood of developing high blood pressure and a 24 percent higher chance of stroke.

Participants under 60 who reported usually napping had a 20 percent higher risk of developing hypertension than those who never or rarely rested.

“It is important to note that a majority of the ‘usual-nappers’ reported other conditions or lifestyle factors that could contribute to high blood pressure,” says Dr. Samuel Werner DO, a family medicine specialist and an adjunct assistant professor at the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in New Jersey. “We have known for decades that smoking contributes to cardiovascular issues and people with untreated sleep apnea do not get quality sleep because they wake, often without knowing it, throughout the night.”

“Previous studies have found that higher BMIs, which can in part, be caused by drinking, can increase the risk for high blood pressure and stroke,” Werner told Healthline.

Around three-fourths of the participants remained in the same category throughout the study period. However, for those whose napping frequency increased by one category, such as from “sometimes” to “usually” napping, high blood pressure risk increased by 40 percent.