Many women are incorrectly taught that a standard menstrual cycle is 28 days .

. Not only do cycles vary month to month and widely across women, but a new study found only 13 percent of women have a 28-day cycle .

. This knowledge will help those who are trying to become pregnant, as well as help people determine whether their cycle is irregular enough to warrant a doctor’s visit.

If you have a uterus, it’s likely you’ve gotten advice at some point a 28-day menstrual cycle is “standard” or even “healthy.”

But it turns out that assumption isn’t accurate for most.

A recent study published in npj Digital Medicine found that only 13 percent of cycles are 28 days in length. The average cycle is 29.3 days long.

Researchers at University College London teamed up with a contraceptive app called Natural Cycles to analyze more than 600,000 menstrual cycles of more than 120,000 anonymous app users based in the United States, United Kingdom, and Sweden.

Nearly 65 percent of participants had cycles that lasted between 25 and 30 days.

It’s not only common for healthy menstrual cycles to vary from person to person, but also from month to month, according to reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh.

“I’ve had patients come to me worried and anxious about their menstrual cycles because they think their cycles are irregular when they really aren’t. It’s quite normal to have a cycle that is, for example, 27 days one cycle and 30 days the next.”

Dr. Kimberly Gecsi, program director of OB-GYN at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, sees the same unnecessary concern from patients.

“Women can get very anxious about something being wrong, or a feeling that they’re different or weird if they don’t have ‘perfect’ 28-day cycles. I think it’s important to understand that there’s a wide variety of normal. Women shouldn’t be too concerned about being ‘perfect,’” Gecsi told Healthline.

While the study’s co-author, Professor Joyce Harper, PhD, heralded the study for providing new insight into the key stages of women’s cycles, Eyvazzadeh says that menstrual cycles are actually quite well understood by OB-GYNs.

But Eyvazzadeh agrees that the general public doesn’t have a solid understanding of cycles, and hopes that this study can bring attention to the issue.