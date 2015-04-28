A long-term study shows that children who were bullied have more trouble in adulthood than children mistreated by their parents.

Peers may be worse than parents when it comes to the psychological effects of disparaging words and harassment.

A study published today in The Lancet Psychiatry reports that children who were bullied by peers had significant mental health problems as adults – even more significant than children who were mistreated by their parents or caregivers.

In his study, University of Warwick psychology professor Dieter Wolke defined maltreatment as physical, sexual, or emotional abuse by an adult caretaker.

Bullying, in contrast, is repeated aggression by peers (such as verbal taunts, physical attacks, or social exclusion) carried out at least once a week.

Wolke and his research team followed two groups of children, one in the United Kingdom and one in the United States, through childhood and into adulthood. Data on maltreatment and bullying in youth correlated to mental health problems in adulthood.

Wolke and his team found that bullied children in the U.K. experienced higher rates of anxiety than those who were mistreated by adults. In the U.S., bullied children had higher rates of depression and suicidal tendencies than maltreated children. In both groups, children who were both mistreated and bullied were more likely to suffer from mental health problems.

“The strength of our study is that we found similar findings on the effects of bullying on adult mental health in both cohorts, despite their differences in population,” Wolke said.

