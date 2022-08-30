Share on Pinterest After losing her grandmother to cervical cancer, ‘Black-ish’ star Marsai Martin says raising awareness of all gyn cancers and improving prevention became a personal goal. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Black-ish actor Marsai Martin is honoring her grandma by spreading awareness about gynecologic cancers.

Martin teamed up with the Move4Her initiative to encourage women across the country to help raise funds, increase awareness, and drive early diagnosis of the five gyn cancers– cervical, ovarian, uterine/endometrial, vaginal, and vulvar.

Every five minutes, a woman is diagnosed with one of the five gyn cancers.

Marsai Martin is best known for her breakthrough role as Diane Johnson on the hit sitcom Black-ish, which centered around the lives of an upper-middle-class family. Offscreen, family is a big part of Martin’s life, too.

She grew up living with her dad, mom, and both grandmothers.

“I grew up in a very feminine household…[my mom’s mom] was my best friend and I would most likely be with her almost every day,” Martin told Healthline.

When she was 12 years old, her grandma passed away after battling cervical cancer for more than 35 years. The loss left Martin with a heightened awareness about her own health at a time when her body was beginning to experience hormonal and developmental changes.

“I just overall decided to pay attention to my body at a pretty young age,” she said.

Around that time, she also engaged in conversations with her mom, “talking about different cancers and knowing that it is in our genetics and it is a thing we most likely need to be aware of to prevent from knowing late or finding something in a surprise way,” said Martin.

Now that she is 18 years old, she decided it’s time to spread awareness to others about the five gyn cancers, which include cervical, ovarian, uterine/endometrial, vaginal, and vulvar. As a celebrity ambassador for the Move4Her initiative, she hopes to encourage people across the country to help raise funds, increase awareness, and drive early diagnosis of gyn cancers.

The fact is every five minutes, a woman is diagnosed with one of the five gyn cancers, according to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer (FWC), which states that early diagnosis is critical to outcomes.

“I’m very grateful to be a part of something like this that is very powerful and impactful and that can touch so many people around the world, especially women,” said Martin. “[It] is a way for me to honor my grandmother and also to inform young people about the five different gyn cancers and how to detect them and prevent them early.”